Fischler recounts 1954 blockbuster trade that changed fortunes for clubs involved

Thriving in New York, Gadsby was named First All-Star in 1955-56, 1957-58 and 1958-59; and Second All-Star in 1956-57. Late in 1958-59, Stanley and Gadsby collided when the Rangers and Leafs battled for the final playoff berth.

Said Gadsby: "We had a wonderful team in 58-59; strong enough to maybe knock off Montreal. I figured I might even win my first Cup."

With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, New York led Toronto by seven points, but Stanley's Maple Leafs defeated Gadsby's Rangers 5-0 at Maple Leaf Gardens on March 14 and followed up with a 6-5 win in New York. When the dust cleared on the final night of the season, Toronto had squeezed past New York. Stanley was in. Gadsby was out and two years later he was traded to the Detroit Red Wings.

"By 1960," Maple Leafs historian Eric Zweig wrote, "Stanley not only carried the bulk of Toronto's defense load, he led all NHL blueliners with 10 goals." And in April 1962, the underdog Leafs beat Chicago for the Stanley Cup. "I waited 14 years for this night," enthused Stanley. "And I'll be back next season to help defend the Cup."

He was -- and he did. But when Toronto pursued a third straight title in 1963-64, it was Gadsby's Red Wings who took a 3-2 lead in the Stanley Cup Final with Game Six at Olympia Stadium in Detroit. Gadsby was one win away from the coveted Cup.

"I thought we had them when I set up Gordie Howe to give us a 3-2 lead," Gadsby remembered, "but they tied it 3-3 and we went to overtime. My dream ended with their goal by Bob Baun."

"My shot went off Bill Gadsby's stick and went the opposite way on goalie Terry Sawchuk," Baun remembered.

So did Gadsby.

"If I hadn't put my stick up the puck would have hit me in the face," he said. "Come to think of it, that would have been better."

Toronto won Game 7 and the Stanley Cup for the third straight season. Gadsby retired in 1966 after 20 NHL seasons, 1,248 games and no NHL championship to show for it.

Stanley helped the Maple Leafs to the Cup again in 1967, their last championship. He was 41 years old.

"Look at him," Maple Leafs captain George Armstrong said. "Physically he should be washed up, but he had heart for us when the games really counted."

"The last Cup win was exciting," Stanley said, "and more satisfying than any others because we went against all the critics and experts who said it couldn't be done."

In the end, Gadsby topped Stanley in one department. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1970, 11 years ahead of "Big Allan."

"Granted, I never won a Stanley Cup," Gadsby said, "but I loved everything about playing hockey. I even loved practicing."