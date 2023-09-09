Andersson talks Flames' resolve to silence doubters in Q&A with NHL.com

STOCKHOLM -- Rasmus Andersson has a message for those counting the Calgary Flames out as contenders for the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season.

"We have a really good team," the 26-year-old defenseman said. "We just have to make a few adjustments, which I think we'll make. I think a lot of people have kind of written us off because of last year, so it will be fun to come in with a chip on our shoulder and prove to everyone how good of a team we really are."

The Flames were thinking about winning the Stanley Cup heading into last season after they were 50-21-11 and finished first in the Pacific Division with 111 points in 2021-22. But they fell well short of expectations, going 38-27-17, and their 93 points left them two points behind the Winnipeg Jets for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

That led to an offseason of change, with the biggest moves being Craig Conroy getting promoted to general manager, replacing Brad Treliving, and Ryan Huska being promoted to coach, replacing Darryl Sutter. Conroy had been assistant GM for the past nine seasons; Huska was an assistant coach for five.

NHL.com sat down with Andersson at the NHL European Player Media Tour and he spoke about the changes in Calgary, playing for Huska, his approach to this season, the uncertainty of players on expiring contracts and more.

After having the offseason to think about it, do you have any more insight into what went wrong last season?

"Obviously the overtimes and the one-goal games. But when you look back at it, it really came down to 17 overtime (and shootout) losses and we missed the playoffs by two points, and [were 18-13-17] in one-goal games. We just didn't manage to pull through. I think our first third-period comeback (win) was towards the end of the season (76th game), and you need those games. You need that confidence when you're down after the second and go out and win it in the third. We just didn't have that last season for whatever reason.

"But it's new times in Calgary, new coach, new GM, and it's exciting times now and I think we're all just waiting to get back and get ready to play and enjoy it and embrace it. Embrace the chaos when you play in a Canadian market."

You played for Ryan Huska in the American Hockey League with Stockton after you turned pro in 2016, and with the Flames. What is he like as a coach?

"He's good. He has both. He has the players' coach (side) of it, and when he needs to yell and be hard [on the players] he can be that too. So he has both sides of the coin. Ryan is very smart. He's very smart with the way he sees the game and with the way he talks to the players. He has a conversation with you. He asks how you feel and he's very smart and he sees hockey really, really well."

So, he is ready for this opportunity?

"Yes, by far. I'm excited for him. I had him two years as a head coach in Stockton and five years as an assistant in Calgary, so he's definitely ready for it and I'm excited. I'm excited for him and the team because I know he's a really good coach."

Do you think he's going to change the team's philosophy? What have you heard from him?

"Yeah, he's going to make his own (way). He's going to change the way we play in the [defensive] zone for sure and then there's probably other stuff too. Me and him have just talked about a few things. He's going to put his own system in place, and I have no doubt it's going to be a good system."

Does Huska have a different personality from Sutter?

"Yeah. Everyone is a different personality from Darryl. Ryan will put a good system in place. He'll talk to the players a little bit more. I feel like he will be more present with the players and ask how we feel and what we can do better and hear from the players' perspective a little bit more. That's why I said I think he has that feel for the game and he's ready. He's the main man now and he's ready for that."