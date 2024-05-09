Kochetkov to start for Hurricanes in Game 3 against Rangers

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Pyotr Kochetkov will start in goal for the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the New York Rangers at PNC Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, TruTV, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Kochetkov replaces Frederik Andersen, who has started each of Carolina's first seven playoff games.

Kochetkov, who was 23-13-4 with a 2.33 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and four shutouts in 42 games (40 starts), has not played since April 14, a regular-season win against the Chicago Blackhawks in which he made 14 saves.

"He's got a different demeanor," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "Freddie's really calm and cool and 'Kooch' is a little more passionate and wears his emotions on his sleeve. But they are both pretty good goalies."

Kochetkov started one game in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs and has made four other appearances in relief, including one last season. The 24-year-old has a 4.31 GAA and .858 save percentage in the postseason.

Andersen allowed four goals in each of the first two games against the Rangers, a 4-3 loss in Game 1 and a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 2. Carolina trails the best-of-7 series 2-0.

He has stopped 54 of 62 shots (.871 save percentage) in two games against the Rangers after allowing 12 goals on 124 shots in five games against the New York Islanders in the first round. In the postseason, Andersen is 4-3 with a 2.58 GAA and .899 save percentage.

"I think, you know, Freddy has played really well, but he's also played a lot," Brind'Amour said. "I think getting a little bit of rest is the best thing."

Andersen began the season 4-1-0 before doctors discovered a blood clotting issue, causing him to miss 50 games from Nov. 4 to March 7. The 34-year-old returned to go 9-1-0 with a 1.30 goals-against average, .951 save percentage and three shutouts in 10 games to help Carolina (52-23-7) finish second in the Metropolitan Division.