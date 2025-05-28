PWHL notebook: Frost defeat Charge to win 2nd straight Walter Cup

2025 Expansion Draft announced

The PWHL’s 2025 Expansions Draft will be held on June 9. Last month, the League announced expansion teams in Vancoucer and Seattle that will begin play next season. Each of the six original PWHL teams will give up four players from their 2024-25 rosters for the draft. Teams can protect three players during the Exclusive Signing Window and Expansion Draft. After giving up two players, the teams can protect one additional player. The protection lists are due on June 3 at noon ET. During the Expansion Draft, Seattle and Vancouver will draft a minimum of seven players until they reach a 12-player roster. If either team enters the draft with less players signed, the team will have additional picks until they reach 12 players.