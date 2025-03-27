PWHL notebook: Sirens’ Roque scores 1st ‘Michigan’ goal in PWHL history

With the Professional Women’s Hockey League season underway, NHL.com staff writer Anna Kulesa will be filing a biweekly notebook on all the happenings in the league. Today, a look at some of the top storylines, including Abby Roque’s “Michigan” goal and the league’s playoff picture.
Takeover Tour draws record crowds; Knight stays hot for Fleet
© Rich Graessle/Getty Images
Abby Roque’s 1st PWHL “Michigan” goal
Abby Roque made her home state proud this week. The New York Sirens forward and Michigan native made PWHL history when she scored a “Michigan” goal against the Ottawa Charge on Saturday. Down 3-1 in the third period, Roque received the puck and skated behind the net before lifting it onto her stick and whipping it lacrosse style into the back of the net. It was the first “Michigan” goal in PWHL history.
Playoff race heats up
The Montreal Victoire can clinch a playoff spot with a regulation or overtime/shootout win against the Minnesota Frost on Wednesday. The Victoire are in first place with 45 points (10-6-3-6). The Toronto Sceptres are second with 42 points (11-2-5-7) and Boston Fleet sit in third place with 40 points (8-6-4-7). The defending Walter Cup champion Minnesota Frost and the Ottawa Charge continue to battle for the fourth and final playoff spot. The Frost are fourth with 35 points and the Charge are just two points behind with 33. The Sirens remain outside the playoff race in last place with 27 points and four games left.
Takeover Tour sets record in Detroit, makes final stop in St. Louis
The PWHL Takeover Tour will conclude in St. Louis on Saturday for its ninth and final stop. The Charge and Fleet are set to face off at the Enterprise Center in the afternoon. On March 16, the Takeover Tour’s eighth stop in Detroit set a U.S. attendance record for professional women’s hockey when 14,288 fans watched the Sirens take on the Frost at Little Caesars Arena. The previous record was set in Denver earlier in the tour when 13,736 fans came out to Ball Arena. In the league’s 14-month existence, over 1 million fans have attended games.
Fleet nine-game point streak
The Fleet continue to cruise in the right direction. Boston had a nine-game point streak end Wednesday with the 4-2 loss to Toronto. The Fleet had not lost a game in regulation since Feb. 14 against the Sceptres. Fleet captain Hilary Knight continues her magic touch with 15 points (nine goals, six assists) in her last 11 games. Her 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) this season leads the PWHL. Goalie Aerin Frankel remains dominant with 12 wins and .927 save percentage, both ranked second in the league.
Hat trick x2
Tereza Vanišová continues to collect hats this season. The Ottawa Charge forward became the first PWHL player to score two hat tricks in one season after she notched three goals in a 5-2 win against the Sirens on Saturday. Vanišová recorded her first hat trick of the season in an 8-3 win over the Frost on Feb. 13. She was named the PWHL’s first star for the week of March 17-23. Only two other players have scored hat tricks this season: Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin and Fleet captain Hilary Knight.