PWHL notebook: Sirens’ Roque scores 1st ‘Michigan’ goal in PWHL history

Abby Roque made her home state proud this week. The New York Sirens forward and Michigan native made PWHL history when she scored a “Michigan” goal against the Ottawa Charge on Saturday. Down 3-1 in the third period, Roque received the puck and skated behind the net before lifting it onto her stick and whipping it lacrosse style into the back of the net. It was the first “Michigan” goal in PWHL history.

Playoff race heats up

The Montreal Victoire can clinch a playoff spot with a regulation or overtime/shootout win against the Minnesota Frost on Wednesday. The Victoire are in first place with 45 points (10-6-3-6). The Toronto Sceptres are second with 42 points (11-2-5-7) and Boston Fleet sit in third place with 40 points (8-6-4-7). The defending Walter Cup champion Minnesota Frost and the Ottawa Charge continue to battle for the fourth and final playoff spot. The Frost are fourth with 35 points and the Charge are just two points behind with 33. The Sirens remain outside the playoff race in last place with 27 points and four games left.

Takeover Tour sets record in Detroit, makes final stop in St. Louis

The PWHL Takeover Tour will conclude in St. Louis on Saturday for its ninth and final stop. The Charge and Fleet are set to face off at the Enterprise Center in the afternoon. On March 16, the Takeover Tour’s eighth stop in Detroit set a U.S. attendance record for professional women’s hockey when 14,288 fans watched the Sirens take on the Frost at Little Caesars Arena. The previous record was set in Denver earlier in the tour when 13,736 fans came out to Ball Arena. In the league’s 14-month existence, over 1 million fans have attended games.

Fleet nine-game point streak

The Fleet continue to cruise in the right direction. Boston had a nine-game point streak end Wednesday with the 4-2 loss to Toronto. The Fleet had not lost a game in regulation since Feb. 14 against the Sceptres. Fleet captain Hilary Knight continues her magic touch with 15 points (nine goals, six assists) in her last 11 games. Her 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) this season leads the PWHL. Goalie Aerin Frankel remains dominant with 12 wins and .927 save percentage, both ranked second in the league.

Hat trick x2