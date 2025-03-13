PWHL notebook: Trade deadline, roster freeze this week

Hilary Knight’s big night

Hilary Knight led the way for the Boston Fleet last week. The Fleet captain recorded her first career PWHL hat trick and four-point night in a 5-2 win against the New York Sirens. She became the first player in Fleet history to achieve both milestones. It was Knight’s second multigoal game in her last six games. Her 11 goals and 21 points ranks her second and third in the PWHL, respectively this season. Knight was named the PWHL’s first star of the week for March 3-9.