With the Professional Women’s Hockey League season underway, NHL.com staff writer Anna Kulesa will be filing a biweekly notebook on all the happenings in the league. Today, a look at some of the top storylines, including this week’s trade deadline and Hilary Knight’s four-point night.
PWHL notebook: Trade deadline, roster freeze this week
Knight 1st star after hat trick; Montreal tops standings
© Rich Graessle/Getty Images
Trade Deadline
The PWHL’s trade deadline is Thursday, March 13 at 2 p.m. ET, with no trades having been made yet this week. Only five trades have been made in league history. Two trades occurred this season between Ottawa and Toronto in December and Boston and New York in January. The league’s roster freeze will begin on Friday, March 14 at 12 p.m. ET.
Hilary Knight’s big night
Hilary Knight led the way for the Boston Fleet last week. The Fleet captain recorded her first career PWHL hat trick and four-point night in a 5-2 win against the New York Sirens. She became the first player in Fleet history to achieve both milestones. It was Knight’s second multigoal game in her last six games. Her 11 goals and 21 points ranks her second and third in the PWHL, respectively this season. Knight was named the PWHL’s first star of the week for March 3-9.
Maddie Rooney’s one-leg save
Maddie Rooney had a leg up on her competition on Saturday. The Minnesota Frost goalie made a spectacular one-leg save against the Ottawa Charge during the PWHL Takeover Tour game in Raleigh, North Carolina. With a 4-0 lead in the third period, Rooney was on the other side of the crease when she slid over and got her leg on a shot down low by Charge forward Taylor House. The save helped Rooney seal her second shutout of the season and secure the PWHL’s third star of the week honor.
Victoire remains on top after Sirens' upset win
While the New York Sirens surprised the Montreal Victoire with a 3-2 overtime win on Wednesday, Montreal maintains a strong hold on first place with 44 points (10-6-2-5) in 23 games. It was New York's first win since Jan. 27 against the Ottawa Charge. With 24 points, the Sirens (4-4-4-10) are 11 points away from the fourth and final playoff spot currently held by the Minnesota Frost (35 points).
NHL players show their support for PWHL
Carolina Hurricanes forwards Seth Jarvis and Jesperi Kotkaniemi came out to support the PWHL Takeover Tour at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh on Friday. Jarvis sounded the storm siren as Kotkaniemi hyped up the crowd before the Charge and Frost game.
Calgary Flames captain Mikael Backlund and defenseman Joel Hanley sported PWHL shirts during a media scrum on Saturday.
Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson shared a special moment with his sister, Minnesota Frost defender Mae Batherson, as she performed the ceremonial puck drop between Drake and Detroit Red Wings forward J.T. Compher for Ottawa’s Women in Sport Night. Compher’s sister, Jesse, is a forward with the Sceptres.