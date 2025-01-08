Imlach, 'Over The Hill Gang' led Maple Leafs dynasty

GM, coach guided future Hall of Famers to 3 straight championships from 1962-64

Over The Hill Gang

© GRAPHIC ARTISTS

By Stan Fischler
Special to NHL.com

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday.

This week Stan has a photo to remind fans that Punch Imlach was the architect of Toronto's last Stanley Cup in 1967.

Although he never reached the NHL as a player, Punch Imlach delivered royally as Toronto Maple Leafs general manager and coach.

Hired in 1958, Punch guided his mix of old-timers and kids to three straight Stanley Cup championships (1962-64). The fourth -- and most unexpected -- was achieved in 1967 with Punch (far left) and his aging "Over The Hill Gang." They included (left to right) Johnny Bower, Marcel Pronovost, George Armstrong, Terry Sawchuk, Red Kelly and Allan Stanley. All six and Punch are in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

