Process of adding champion Panthers to Stanley Cup underway

The Stanley Cup is currently taking a richly deserved breather on Louise St. Jacques’ workbench in Old Montreal, ready this week to once again feel the silversmith’s familiar hammer and metal letter punches.

Within a few days, the historic trophy will include 52 names of Florida Panthers players and staff, the 2023-24 champions joining 58 other teams on the barrel’s five lustrous bands.

“It’s a great part of hockey history,” said Phil Pritchard, the Hockey Hall of Fame curator who’s best known as the white-gloved “Keeper of the Cup.”

The priceless trophy logged more than 12,000 miles between Edmonton and South Florida last month. It then flew out to Las Vegas for the NHL Awards and 2024 Draft before returning to Florida, bar-hopping and celebrated in the Panthers’ raucous victory parade and rally on Sunday.