Prague to host NHL Global Fan Tour

NEW YORK / PRAGUE (Oct. 2, 2024) – The NHL Global Fan Tour, the official fan festival of the 2024 NHL Global Series™ Czechia presented by Fastenal, will continue its trek around the world with a visit to Galerie Harfa in Prague. A first-class experience for fans of all ages, NHL Global Fan Tour will offer free, family-friendly activities to the public on Friday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and again on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

NHL Global Fan Tour will offer 20 interactive activations spread throughout the mall, helping fans in Prague to explore and expand their love for hockey. These activations include the Hardest Shot Station, which will allow fans to test the velocity of their slapshot and how it stacks up against an NHL player’s shot. Fans can put their finesse to the test in the Accuracy Shooting Challenge, as they attempt to hit a series of stationary targets in the net. A stickhandling challenge and a long-distance accuracy shooting challenge are also part of the NHL Global Fan Tour, offering fans the opportunity to hone their hockey skills.

Fans can also join in friendly competition with a game of EA SPORTS NHL, or challenge a friend to hockey’s version of foosball, called bubble hockey. For hockey’s youngest fans, the Kids Korner offers coloring pages featuring the NHL’s entertaining mascots.

The Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils are set to face off in the 2024 NHL Global Series™ Czechia presented by Fastenal in Prague, the first games of the 2024-25 regular season, at O2 Arena on Friday, Oct. 4 (1 p.m. EDT, MSG, MSG-B, NHL Network, Sportsnet) and Saturday, Oct. 5 (10 a.m. EDT, MSG, MSG-B, NHL Network, Sportsnet).

To date, NHL Global Fan Tour has made 43 stops in eight countries with a total of more than 274,000 participants. For more information on the NHL Global Fan Tour, visit NHL.com/GlobalFanTour or follow along on social media @NHLcz.