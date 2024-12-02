Martone, Schaefer lead Canada 2025 World Junior camp roster

Porter Martone and Matthew Schaefer, expected to be top five picks at the 2025 NHL Draft, are among the 32 players that will take part in Canada's selection camp for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The camp will be held Dec. 10-13 at TD Place in Ottawa and includes two games against a team of U Sports all-stars on Dec. 12 and Dec. 13.

"This is a talented group of young players that is determined to represent Canada with pride over the holidays," Canada WJC head scout Al Murray said, "and we expect a highly competitive camp with several difficult decisions when determining our final roster."

The 2025 WJC will be held in Ottawa from Dec. 26-Jan. 5. Canada is in Group A with Finland, Germany, Latvia and the United States, and will play its preliminary-round games at Canadian Tire Centre. Czechia, Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Sweden and Switzerland are in Group B, and will play preliminary-round games at TD Place.

Martone (6-foot-3, 196 pounds), who received an A rating from NHL Central Scouting in its preliminary players to watch list, is second in the Ontario Hockey League with 47 points (18 goals, 29 assists) in 23 games with Brampton.

"Porter Martone is a beast," Central Scouting's Nick Smith said. "He is a game breaker with some bite. He has soft hands with a knack for scoring goals. He sees the ice extremely well and makes the guys he plays with better. He goes to the hard areas to score goals with his physical presence and can back it up as well. He's a leader and the guy you want on the ice when the game is on the line."

Schaefer (6-1, 170) has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 14 games with Erie of the OHL. He also scored an end-to-end goal for the Canadian Hockey League against the United States in Game 1 of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge in London, Ontario on Nov. 26.