Martone has size, talent to be ticketed for top-5 pick in 2025 NHL Draft

PLYMOUTH, Michigan -- One of the first adjectives used to describe Porter Martone is loud, on and off the ice.

Where the top 2025 NHL Draft forward prospect cranks up the volume the most is with his physical play and strength around the opposition net, creating havoc like forwards Corey Perry of the Edmonton Oilers and Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers.

"I really like to model my game after those two players," Martone (6-foot-3, 196 pounds) said Friday while skating with Canada at the 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase, an evaluation camp for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. "I think they're both incredible players, and you can see Tkachuk had a big impact in the playoffs. I like to be a good teammate as well and just kind of always make sure everyone around me is feeling OK and just try to go out on the ice every night and win."

That approach is why the 17-year-old is an early candidate to be a top-five pick in the 2025 draft.

Last season, Martone was second for Mississauga (now Brampton) of the Ontario Hockey League with 71 points (33 goals, 38 assists) in 60 games, and had six points (one goal, five assists) in five OHL playoff games.

"He plays the game very similar to Corey Perry," Brampton coach James Richmond said. "He's always in and around the net, poking at players, and then if he's not poking he's talking to you. The other team wants to get him off his game because he's a point producer and he's yapping back at them, and he's a big, strong kid.

"There's no fear to him. He plays in front of the net and in the [defensive] zone he'll block shots, he'll scrap. He wants the puck all the time. He doesn't want to lose a face-off if he takes the face-off. He doesn't want to lose the puck battle. He is scratching and clawing for everything.

"And when he gets the puck on his stick, you go, 'Oh my God, that is silky.' So with the click of his fingers, all of a sudden he switches from the mean, nasty beast type of a guy to a real silky guy, where it's going through his legs and shooting between his legs up at the top of the net. That's not supposed to happen. You have one or the other, but you're not supposed to both, and he's got both."