Pluses, minuses for Islanders-Rangers, Devils-Golden Knights

NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season.

The New York Islanders (29-22-15) continue their playoff push when they visit the New York Rangers (44-19-4) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, SN360, TVAS). Then, the New Jersey Devils (32-31-4) play the Vegas Golden Knights (35-24-7) at T-Mobile Arena (3:30 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, SN360).

Here's my breakdown of the games.

Islanders

Pluses: Noah Dobson has to be in the Norris Trophy race. He has 65 points (eight goals, 57 assists) and is plus-14. He trails only Mathew Barzal for points on the team (69). Goalies Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov keep them in every game. Patrick Roy has done a great job since taking over as coach and has them playing better. During their recent six-game winning streak, they outscored opponents 30-11 to climb back into the wild card race.

Minuses: They have lost three straight games, including 4-3 in overtime to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday after getting shut out their previous two games. The Islanders are also playing the Rangers for the first time since blowing a three-goal lead and losing 6-5 in overtime in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series last month. They need wins and points, and it won't be easy against one of the top teams in the NHL this season.