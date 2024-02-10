Penguins at Jets

PENGUINS (23-18-7) at JETS (30-14-5)
7 p.m. ET; CITY, SNW, SN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Drew O’Connor
Rickard Rakell -- Lars Eller -- Jesse Puljujarvi
Jansen Harkins -- Colin White -- Jeff Carter
Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang
Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Chad Ruhwedel
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: John Ludvig
Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Noel Acciari (concussion)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Cole Perfetti -- Sean Monahan -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Dominic Toninato, Rasmus Kupari
Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body)
Suspended: Brenden Dillon
Status report
The Penguins did not conduct a morning skate Saturday following a 3-2 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Friday. … Jarry is expected to start after Nedeljkovic made 27 saves at Minnesota. ... Acciari, a center, is out indefinitely following an illegal hit to the head by Dillon, a defenseman, during Pittsburgh's 3-0 win Tuesday. ... Dillon will serve the second of a three-game suspension for that hit. ... Hellebuyck starts for the seventh time in nine games.