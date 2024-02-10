Penguins at Jets

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PENGUINS (23-18-7) at JETS (30-14-5)

7 p.m. ET; CITY, SNW, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Drew O’Connor

Rickard Rakell -- Lars Eller -- Jesse Puljujarvi

Jansen Harkins -- Colin White -- Jeff Carter

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: John Ludvig

Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Noel Acciari (concussion)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Cole Perfetti -- Sean Monahan -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Dominic Toninato, Rasmus Kupari

Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body)

Suspended: Brenden Dillon

Status report

The Penguins did not conduct a morning skate Saturday following a 3-2 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Friday. … Jarry is expected to start after Nedeljkovic made 27 saves at Minnesota. ... Acciari, a center, is out indefinitely following an illegal hit to the head by Dillon, a defenseman, during Pittsburgh's 3-0 win Tuesday. ... Dillon will serve the second of a three-game suspension for that hit. ... Hellebuyck starts for the seventh time in nine games.

