Penguins at Capitals

Latest News

Connor McDavid excited to see Nickelback at Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic

McDavid stoked for Nickelback at 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic
Garnet Hathaway fined for kneeing Zach Werenski 

Hathaway fined $5,000 for actions in Flyers game
Devon Toews signs seven year contract with Colorado

Toews signs 7-year contract to remain with Avalanche
Weekes weekend watchlist highlights top games

Wild-Maple Leafs; Lightning-Senators highlight weekend schedule
Daniel Alfredsson rejoins Ottawa in player development coaching role

Alfredsson returns to Senators to work in player development, coaching
Zach Werenski leaves Columbus season opener with knee injury

Werenski out 1-2 weeks for Blue Jackets with knee injury
NHL On Tap: Crosby, Ovechkin renew rivalry

NHL On Tap: Crosby, Ovechkin renew rivalry in season-opener for Capitals
Lafreniere Kakko off to fast start for New York Rangers

Lafreniere, Kakko get off to fast start for Rangers against Sabres 
Hague, Golden Knights spoil Sharks season opener

Hague, Golden Knights spoil Sharks season opener
Stars win season opener against Blues in shootout

Stars win season opener against Blues in shootout
Gustavsson makes 41 saves, Wild shut out Panthers in season opener

Gustavsson makes 41 saves, Wild shut out Panthers in season opener
Flyers defeat Blue Jackets, spoil Vincent’s debut as coach

Flyers defeat Blue Jackets, spoil Vincent’s debut as coach
Hughes gets 2 goals in season opener, Devils defeat Red Wings

Hughes gets 2 goals in season opener, Devils defeat Red Wings
NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
2024 NHL Draft Diary: Cole Eiserman

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Cole Eiserman
Crosby, Ovechkin to renew rivalry that's 'always been at the top of the League'

Crosby, Ovechkin to renew rivalry that's 'always been at the top of the League'
Kreider, Rangers ease past Sabres in season opener

Kreider, Rangers ease past Sabres in season opener

Penguins at Capitals

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PENGUINS (0-1-0) at CAPITALS (0-0-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1, SN, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell

Jansen Harkins -- Lars Eller -- Drew O’Connor

Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Ryan Shea, John Ludvig                 

Injured: None

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Nicklas Backstrom -- T.J. Oshie

Connor McMichael -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Mantha

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Lucas Johansen -- Nick Jensen

Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Matthew Phillips, Alexander Alexeyev

Injured: Joel Edmundson (hand), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate. … Kuemper, whose wife Sydney gave birth to the couple’s first child overnight, was not at the morning skate. … Edmundson will begin the season on injured reserve. … Pacioretty is on long-term injured reserve.