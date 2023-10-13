Penguins at Capitals
Penguins projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell
Jansen Harkins -- Lars Eller -- Drew O’Connor
Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter
Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Chad Ruhwedel
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Ryan Shea, John Ludvig
Injured: None
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Nicklas Backstrom -- T.J. Oshie
Connor McMichael -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson
Sonny Milano -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Mantha
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Lucas Johansen -- Nick Jensen
Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Darcy Kuemper
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Matthew Phillips, Alexander Alexeyev
Injured: Joel Edmundson (hand), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate. … Kuemper, whose wife Sydney gave birth to the couple’s first child overnight, was not at the morning skate. … Edmundson will begin the season on injured reserve. … Pacioretty is on long-term injured reserve.