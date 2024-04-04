Penguins at Capitals

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PENGUINS (34-30-11) at CAPITALS (36-28-10)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MNMT, SNP, SNO, SNE

Penguins projected lineup

Reilly Smith -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell

Drew O'Connor -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen

Jesse Puljujarvi -- Jeff Carter -- Emil Bemstrom

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Jack St. Ivany

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Sam Poulin, Joel Blomqvist

Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Noel Acciari (lower body), Ryan Graves (concussion), John Ludvig (illness)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Max Pacioretty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Michael Sgarbossa

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen

Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Vincent Iorio

Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body)

Status report

Letang did not take part in the Penguins morning skate Thursday for maintenance but will play. ... Poulin, a forward, was recalledfrom Wilkes Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Jarry, who has missed two games because of an illness, participated in the morning skate and will back up Nedeljkovic. … Ludvig, a defenseman, skated but will miss his third straight game. … Oshie, a forward, did not skate and will miss his second straight game. … Wilson returns after serving a six-game suspension for high-sticking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor during a 7-3 loss March 20. ... Lindgren will make his 10th start in 11 games. ... Kuemper skated Thursday after leaving practice early Wednesday and will dress as the backup.

