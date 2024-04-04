Penguins at Capitals

PENGUINS (34-30-11) at CAPITALS (36-28-10)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MNMT, SNP, SNO, SNE
Penguins projected lineup
Reilly Smith -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell
Drew O'Connor -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen
Jesse Puljujarvi -- Jeff Carter -- Emil Bemstrom
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Jack St. Ivany
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Sam Poulin, Joel Blomqvist
Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Noel Acciari (lower body), Ryan Graves (concussion), John Ludvig (illness)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Ivan Miroshnichenko
Max Pacioretty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Michael Sgarbossa
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen
Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Vincent Iorio
Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body)
Status report
Letang did not take part in the Penguins morning skate Thursday for maintenance but will play. ... Poulin, a forward, was recalledfrom Wilkes Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Jarry, who has missed two games because of an illness, participated in the morning skate and will back up Nedeljkovic. … Ludvig, a defenseman, skated but will miss his third straight game. … Oshie, a forward, did not skate and will miss his second straight game. … Wilson returns after serving a six-game suspension for high-sticking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor during a 7-3 loss March 20. ... Lindgren will make his 10th start in 11 games. ... Kuemper skated Thursday after leaving practice early Wednesday and will dress as the backup.