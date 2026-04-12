Penguins at Capitals projected lineups

PENGUINS (41-23-16) at CAPITALS (41-30-9)

3 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Egor Chinakhov -- Rickard Rakell -- Anthony Mantha

Elmer Soderblom -- Tommy Novak -- Justin Brazeau

Joona Koppanen -- Ville Koivunen -- Rutger McGroarty

Noel Acciari -- Kevin Hayes -- Avery Hayes

Ryan Shea -- Connor Clifton

Samuel Girard -- Jack St. Ivany

Ilya Solovyov -- Ryan Graves

Stuart Skinner

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: None

Injured: Sidney Crosby (lower body), Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Bryan Rust (lower body), Ben Kindel (upper body), Erik Karlsson (lower body), Kris Letang (upper body), Parker Wotherspoon (upper body), Connor Dewar (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Blake Lizotte (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas -- Ilya Protas -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren

Jakub Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Cole Hutson -- Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Mitchell Gibson

Scratched: Ethen Frank, David Kampf, Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (upper body), Rasmus Sandin (lower body), Charlie Lindgren (upper body)

Status report

Forwards Crosby, Malkin, Rust and Kindel, and defensemen Karlsson, Letang, and Wotherspoon missed a 6-3 loss to the visiting Capitals on Saturday. Each is day to day. … Dubois, a forward, left in the second period Saturday after crashing into the boards. … Sandin, a defenseman left in the third period with an apparent leg injury after a hit from Penguins forward Justin Brazeau. … Thompson could start both games of a back-to-back for the first time this season. … Lindgren remains day to day and accompanied the team to Pittsburgh.