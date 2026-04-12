Penguins at Capitals projected lineups

PENGUINS (41-23-16) at CAPITALS (41-30-9)
3 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS
Penguins projected lineup
Egor Chinakhov -- Rickard Rakell -- Anthony Mantha
Elmer Soderblom -- Tommy Novak -- Justin Brazeau
Joona Koppanen -- Ville Koivunen -- Rutger McGroarty
Noel Acciari -- Kevin Hayes -- Avery Hayes
Ryan Shea -- Connor Clifton
Samuel Girard -- Jack St. Ivany
Ilya Solovyov -- Ryan Graves
Stuart Skinner
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: None
Injured: Sidney Crosby (lower body), Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Bryan Rust (lower body), Ben Kindel (upper body), Erik Karlsson (lower body), Kris Letang (upper body), Parker Wotherspoon (upper body), Connor Dewar (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Blake Lizotte (upper body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas -- Ilya Protas -- Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ivan Miroshnichenko
Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren
Jakub Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Cole Hutson -- Matt Roy
Logan Thompson
Mitchell Gibson
Scratched: Ethen Frank, David Kampf, Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (upper body), Rasmus Sandin (lower body), Charlie Lindgren (upper body)
Status report
Forwards Crosby, Malkin, Rust and Kindel, and defensemen Karlsson, Letang, and Wotherspoon missed a 6-3 loss to the visiting Capitals on Saturday. Each is day to day. … Dubois, a forward, left in the second period Saturday after crashing into the boards. … Sandin, a defenseman left in the third period with an apparent leg injury after a hit from Penguins forward Justin Brazeau. … Thompson could start both games of a back-to-back for the first time this season. … Lindgren remains day to day and accompanied the team to Pittsburgh.