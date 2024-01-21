Golden Knights rally past Penguins with 3 goals in 3rd

Jonathan Marchessault and Pavel Dorofeyev also scored, and Ivan Barbashev had two assists for Vegas (27-14-5), which has won three in a row and four of five. Logan Thompson made 23 saves.

“We were going down that path after the second of another shutout, which has happened a lot to us where we didn’t have enough push back when it was necessary,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “I liked our push, and we kept pushing. We didn’t sit back on our heels. … I liked our whole mentality. You need that every once in a while. It keeps the momentum rolling. It could be games you look at later and say, ‘It could have springboard into the next game or stretch.”

Ryan Graves and Jake Guentzel scored, and Tristan Jarry made 26 saves for Pittsburgh (21-16-6), which has lost three of four (1-1-2).

“We didn't defend hard enough. All three of the goals were seemingly nothing plays that ended up in the net,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “We had numbers back. We got to defend harder, and we've got to have some predictability to how we defend, and we didn't have it."