Penguins at Golden Knights

PENGUINS (21-15-6) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (26-14-5)
10 p.m. SN-PIT, SCRIPPS
Penguins projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell
Drew O'Connor -- Evgeni Malkin -- Bryan Rust
Colin White -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen
Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter
Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang
Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Chad Ruhwedel
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Radim Zohorna
Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), John Ludvig (upper body), Reilly Smith (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Jonathan Marchessault
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone
Brendan Brisson -- Brett Howden -- Paul Cotter
Jonas Rondbjerg -- Byron Froese -- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez – Alex Pietrangelo
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak
Logan Thompson
Isaiah Saville
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Sheldon Rempal
Injured: Michael Amadio (upper body), Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), William Carrier (upper body), Jack Eichel (lower body), Adin Hill (lower body), Ben Hutton (upper body) William Karlsson (lower body), Jiri Patera (undisclosed), Chandler Stephenson (illness), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status report
Jarry will make his fourth straight start. ... Erik Karlsson will be a game-time decision; he did not participate in the Penguins morning skate Saturday because of an illness. ... Thompson will start for the 10th time in 11 games. ... Rondbjerg was recalled from from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Amadio, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday.