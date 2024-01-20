Penguins at Golden Knights

PENGUINS (21-15-6) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (26-14-5)

10 p.m. SN-PIT, SCRIPPS

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Drew O'Connor -- Evgeni Malkin -- Bryan Rust

Colin White -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen

Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Radim Zohorna

Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), John Ludvig (upper body), Reilly Smith (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Jonathan Marchessault

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Brendan Brisson -- Brett Howden -- Paul Cotter

Jonas Rondbjerg -- Byron Froese -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez – Alex Pietrangelo

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak

Logan Thompson

Isaiah Saville

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Sheldon Rempal

Injured: Michael Amadio (upper body), Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), William Carrier (upper body), Jack Eichel (lower body), Adin Hill (lower body), Ben Hutton (upper body) William Karlsson (lower body), Jiri Patera (undisclosed), Chandler Stephenson (illness), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

Jarry will make his fourth straight start. ... Erik Karlsson will be a game-time decision; he did not participate in the Penguins morning skate Saturday because of an illness. ... Thompson will start for the 10th time in 11 games. ... Rondbjerg was recalled from from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Amadio, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday.