Crosby has 2 assists, Penguins defeat Canucks in OT

Forward gets 1,000th even-strength point, Karlsson scores game-winner for Pittsburgh

Recap: Penguins at Canucks 2.27.24

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Sidney Crosby had two assists, including his 1,000th even-strength point, for the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 4-3 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

Erik Karlsson scored on a rebound at 1:42 of overtime after goaltender Thatcher Demko made a cross-crease save on Lars Eller.

Rickard Rakell scored twice, and Tristan Jarry made 32 saves for the Penguins (27-21-8), who extended their point streak to four games (3-0-1).

J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist, and Demko made 35 saves for the Canucks (38-16-7), who are 1-4-1 in their past six games.

Nils Hoglander put Vancouver ahead 1-0 at 10:23 of the first period on a rebound from inside the right face-off circle.

Brock Boeser made it 2-0 on a power play at 17:43, taking a one-touch pass from Miller above the right hash marks for a quick wrist shot that deflected off the leg of Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson and over the glove of Jarry.

Rakell pulled the Penguins within 2-1 at 2:13 of the second period, deking around Demko after Vancouver turned the puck over to Crosby in the high slot. With the assist, Crosby became the ninth player in NHL history with 1,000 even strength points (408 goals, 592 assists).

Rakell tied it 2-2 on a 5-on-3 power play at 9:36 with a backdoor tap-in off a pass from Crosby.

Miller quickly restored the Vancouver lead 3-2 at 10:05, scoring his 30th of the season on a short-handed breakaway 29 seconds later.

Eller tied it 3-3 at 9:45 of the third period with a wrist shot through a Drew O’Connor screen while skating down the slot.

