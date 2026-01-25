Penguins at Canucks projected lineups

PENGUINS (25-14-11) at CANUCKS (17-29-5)
6 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin
Anthony Mantha -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Brett Kulak -- Connor Clifton
Ryan Shea -- Jack St. Ivany
Stuart Skinner
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Ilya Solovyov, Ryan Graves
Injured: Filip Hallander (blood clot), Kris Letang (upper body)
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Jake DeBrusk
Drew O’Connor -- Filip Chytil -- Brock Boeser
Liam Ohgren -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander -- David Kampf -- Linus Karlsson
Elias Nils Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Zeev Buium -- Tyler Myers
Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Nikita Tolopilo
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: P.O Joseph, Aatu Raty, Max Sasson
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status Report
Letang, a defenseman who has missed the past two games, was a full participant in practice on Saturday in Vancouver but coach Dan Muse said after they still had to have discussions about whether he would return against the Canucks. If Letang plays, he would slot in alongside Kulak and Clifton would move to the third pair, likely taking St. Ivany out of the lineup. … Willander missed practice on Saturday because of illness and would be replaced in the lineup by Joseph, a defenseman, if he can’t play. … The Canucks did not name a starting goalie but Lankinen left practice early for “load management” and Tolopilo was called up from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Saturday after playing back-to-back games there this week. Goalie Jiri Patera was sent down.