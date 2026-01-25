Penguins at Canucks projected lineups

PENGUINS (25-14-11) at CANUCKS (17-29-5)

6 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin

Anthony Mantha -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Brett Kulak -- Connor Clifton

Ryan Shea -- Jack St. Ivany

Stuart Skinner

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Ilya Solovyov, Ryan Graves

Injured: Filip Hallander (blood clot), Kris Letang (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Jake DeBrusk

Drew O’Connor -- Filip Chytil -- Brock Boeser

Liam Ohgren -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- David Kampf -- Linus Karlsson

Elias Nils Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Zeev Buium -- Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Nikita Tolopilo

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: P.O Joseph, Aatu Raty, Max Sasson

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status Report

Letang, a defenseman who has missed the past two games, was a full participant in practice on Saturday in Vancouver but coach Dan Muse said after they still had to have discussions about whether he would return against the Canucks. If Letang plays, he would slot in alongside Kulak and Clifton would move to the third pair, likely taking St. Ivany out of the lineup. … Willander missed practice on Saturday because of illness and would be replaced in the lineup by Joseph, a defenseman, if he can’t play. … The Canucks did not name a starting goalie but Lankinen left practice early for “load management” and Tolopilo was called up from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Saturday after playing back-to-back games there this week. Goalie Jiri Patera was sent down.