Penguins at Canucks

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PENGUINS (26-21-8) at CANUCKS (38-16-6)

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Reilly Smith -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Drew O’Connor -- Evgeni Malkin -- Valtteri Puustinen

Emil Bemstrom -- Lars Eller -- Jesse Puljujarvi

Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: John Ludvig, Matthew Phillips

Injured: Bryan Rust (upper body), Jake Guentzel (upper body), Matt Nieto (knee surgery)

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Arshdeep Bains -- Elias Lindholm -- Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Teddy Blueger -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov -- Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman

Injured: Dakota Joshua (upper body), Carson Soucy (hand)

Status report

Rust, a forward who normally plays on the top line, is week to week after leaving during the third period of a 7-6 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday; Smith moves up from the third line to take Rust’s place, and Puljujarvi takes Smith’s spot after being a healthy scratch the past three games. ... The Canucks will stick with the forward lines they used in a 3-2 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday, which included moving Pettersson back from wing to center and dropping center Lindholm off his line down to center a third line.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Eichel skates with Golden Knights for 1st time since injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Rust week to week for Penguins with upper-body injury

NHL Trade Buzz: Bruins seek ‘stiff defender,’ help on offense

NHL On Tap: Panthers host Sabres with eyes on 1st in division, NHL

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 27

Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament started Gretzky's journey to becoming 'The Great One'

Senators need 'to continue to learn' after loss to Capitals

Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament ‘just awesome’ after 64 years

NHL Buzz: Guentzel skates for 1st time since injury, Rust being evaluated by Penguins

Grubauer makes 29 saves, Kraken defeat Bruins in shootout

Bouchard breaks tie in 3rd, Oilers defeat Kings to end 3-game skid

Horvat scores in OT, Islanders defeat Stars

Parise talks Stanley Cup chase, signing with Avalanche in Q&A with NHL.com

Teams approaching 'playoff mode' at this point of season

State Your Case: Stanley Cup Playoff chances of Stars, Avalanche

Lapierre scores twice in 2nd, lifts Capitals past Senators

Woll shows off musical skills once again in new YouTube video