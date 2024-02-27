Penguins at Canucks

PENGUINS (26-21-8) at CANUCKS (38-16-6)
10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, SN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Reilly Smith -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell
Drew O’Connor -- Evgeni Malkin -- Valtteri Puustinen
Emil Bemstrom -- Lars Eller -- Jesse Puljujarvi
Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Chad Ruhwedel
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: John Ludvig, Matthew Phillips
Injured: Bryan Rust (upper body), Jake Guentzel (upper body), Matt Nieto (knee surgery)
Canucks projected lineup
Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Arshdeep Bains -- Elias Lindholm -- Conor Garland
Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Teddy Blueger -- Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers
Nikita Zadorov -- Noah Juulsen
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman
Injured: Dakota Joshua (upper body), Carson Soucy (hand)
Status report
Rust, a forward who normally plays on the top line, is week to week after leaving during the third period of a 7-6 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday; Smith moves up from the third line to take Rust’s place, and Puljujarvi takes Smith’s spot after being a healthy scratch the past three games. ... The Canucks will stick with the forward lines they used in a 3-2 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday, which included moving Pettersson back from wing to center and dropping center Lindholm off his line down to center a third line.