Penguins at Canucks

PENGUINS (26-21-8) at CANUCKS (38-16-6)

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Reilly Smith -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Drew O’Connor -- Evgeni Malkin -- Valtteri Puustinen

Emil Bemstrom -- Lars Eller -- Jesse Puljujarvi

Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: John Ludvig, Matthew Phillips

Injured: Bryan Rust (upper body), Jake Guentzel (upper body), Matt Nieto (knee surgery)

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Arshdeep Bains -- Elias Lindholm -- Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Teddy Blueger -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov -- Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman

Injured: Dakota Joshua (upper body), Carson Soucy (hand)

Status report

Rust, a forward who normally plays on the top line, is week to week after leaving during the third period of a 7-6 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday; Smith moves up from the third line to take Rust’s place, and Puljujarvi takes Smith’s spot after being a healthy scratch the past three games. ... The Canucks will stick with the forward lines they used in a 3-2 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday, which included moving Pettersson back from wing to center and dropping center Lindholm off his line down to center a third line.