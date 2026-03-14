Penguins at Mammoth projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PENGUINS (32-18-15) at MAMMOTH (34-26-6) 

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Egor Chinakhov -- Rickard Rakell -- Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha -- Tommy Novak -- Ville Koivunen

Elmer Soderblom -- Ben Kindel -- Avery Hayes

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Ilya Solovyov -- Connor Clifton

Stuart Skinner

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev

Injured: Sidney Crosby (lower body), Jack St. Ivany (hand surgery), Caleb Jones (lower body), Samuel Girard (upper body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Kevin Hayes (upper body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Suspended: Evgeni Malkin

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz – Lawson Crouse

JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Jack McBain -- Barrett Hayton -- Michael Cardone

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto

Mikhail Sergachev -- MacKenzie Weegar

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Liam O'Brien, Brandon Tanev, Nick DeSimone

Injured: None

Status report

Crosby participated in the Penguins morning skate, but the center will miss his 10th straight game after being injured playing for Canada in the Olympics. ... Brazeau also worked during the morning skate; the forward is week to week. ... Malkin, a center, will serve the final game of a five-game suspension for a slash to the face of Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin on March 5. ... The Mammoth assigned defenseman Maksymilian Szuber to Tucson of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

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