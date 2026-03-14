Penguins at Mammoth projected lineups

PENGUINS (32-18-15) at MAMMOTH (34-26-6)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, SN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Egor Chinakhov -- Rickard Rakell -- Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha -- Tommy Novak -- Ville Koivunen
Elmer Soderblom -- Ben Kindel -- Avery Hayes
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang
Ilya Solovyov -- Connor Clifton
Stuart Skinner
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev
Injured: Sidney Crosby (lower body), Jack St. Ivany (hand surgery), Caleb Jones (lower body), Samuel Girard (upper body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Kevin Hayes (upper body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)
Suspended: Evgeni Malkin
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz – Lawson Crouse
JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Jack McBain -- Barrett Hayton -- Michael Cardone
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto
Mikhail Sergachev -- MacKenzie Weegar
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Liam O'Brien, Brandon Tanev, Nick DeSimone
Injured: None
Status report
Crosby participated in the Penguins morning skate, but the center will miss his 10th straight game after being injured playing for Canada in the Olympics. ... Brazeau also worked during the morning skate; the forward is week to week. ... Malkin, a center, will serve the final game of a five-game suspension for a slash to the face of Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin on March 5. ... The Mammoth assigned defenseman Maksymilian Szuber to Tucson of the American Hockey League on Saturday.