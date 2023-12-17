Jones makes 38 saves, Maple Leafs shut out Penguins

The Maple Leafs went up 4-0 at 2:28 of the second period when Domi skated through the slot, around Jarry and put it into the net past an outstretched blocker.

“You can’t chase the game against them,” Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said. “You give them room and you open up, you’re going to pay. I thought we got behind there and tried to force things to get back in it, and that’s what happens.”

John Tavares made it 5-0 at 4:25 on the power play when Nylander’s shot hit him in front of the net and he backhanded in a loose puck at the top of the crease.

Noah Gregor’s power-play goal pushed it to 6-0 at 14:04 with a wrist shot from the slot.

“It’s a long year,” Pittsburgh defenseman Erik Karlsson said. “You play 82 games and you are not going to feel very good all of those nights, and when you don’t, you’ve got to find a way to bring something. We can’t just be satisfied with being out there and being in the right spot. You’ve still got to contribute whether that’s with the puck or without the puck, and today we didn’t do that consistently throughout the lineup. It started right away. It was a tough night for us, obviously, and we were kind of deflated halfway through the game.”