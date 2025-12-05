Situation Room Initiated Challenge: PIT @ TBL – 19:05 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – Hand Pass

Result: Original call overturned – No Goal Tampa Bay

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

The Situation Room determined that Brandon Hagel directed the puck to Jake Guentzel with a hand pass at 1:08 of the third period (18:52 elapsed time) – 13 seconds prior to Nikita Kucherov’s goal at 0:55 (19:05 elapsed time). The decision was made in accordance with Rule 79.

NOTE: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), Hockey Operations will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach's Challenge.