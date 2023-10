Penguins at Blues

PENGUINS (2-2-0) at BLUES (1-1-1)

8 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSMW

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell

Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Matt Nieto

Radim Zohorna -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: John Ludvig, Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Injured: None

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen

Jakub Vrana -- Kevin Hayes -- Sammy Blais

Nikita Alexandrov -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Jake Neighbours

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Robert Bortuzzo

Injured: Pavel Buchnevich (upper body)

Status report

The Penguins held an optional morning skate. ... Letang and Acciari will play after each sustained a lower-body injury in a 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. ... Zohorna was recalled from Wilkes-Barrie/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Friday to replace forward Jansen Harkins, who was assigned to the AHL after clearing waivers. ... Shea will make his NHL debut and replace Joseph, a defenseman. ... Buchnevich skated Saturday morning but will miss his second straight game. ... Neighbours and Toropchenko will flip spots in the lineup.