Daccord stops 28 of 29, Kraken cruise past Penguins

SEATTLE -- Joey Daccord made 28 saves for the Seattle Kraken, who cruised past the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 4-1 win at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday.
Chandler Stephenson and Jared McCann each had two assists for the Kraken (22-25-3), who have won three of their past four.
Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins (20-23-8), who have lost three of their past four. Joel Blomqvist made 21 saves.
Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin left the game with a lower-body injury sustained at 10:15 of the first period after a collision Stephenson. He played one more shift but did not return for the second period.
Oliver Bjorkstrand gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 2:16 of the second period. He broke through off a 3-on-2 rush and one-timed Andre Burakovsky’s feed over Blomqvist’s right pad from the left circle.
Crosby tied it 1-1 at 4:34 with a one-timer from the slot after Rickard Rakell found him from below the goal line.
Vince Dunn made it 2-1 at 17:46 on a 5-on-3 power play, firing a slap shot from the point that deflected off Pittsburgh forward Noel Acciari and into the top right corner.
Eeli Tolvanen pushed it to 3-1 at 5:06 of the third period after McCann found him with a cross-slot pass from the left corner. Tolvanen one-timed it past Blomqvist’s glove from the right circle.
Matty Beniers scored off a 2-on-1 rush with Kaapo Kakko to make it 4-1 at 13:06 of the third, one-timing Kakko’s feed into an open net behind Blomqvist from the right circle.