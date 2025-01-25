Daccord stops 28 of 29, Kraken cruise past Penguins

Chandler Stephenson and Jared McCann each had two assists for the Kraken (22-25-3), who have won three of their past four.

Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins (20-23-8), who have lost three of their past four. Joel Blomqvist made 21 saves.

Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin left the game with a lower-body injury sustained at 10:15 of the first period after a collision Stephenson. He played one more shift but did not return for the second period.

Oliver Bjorkstrand gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 2:16 of the second period. He broke through off a 3-on-2 rush and one-timed Andre Burakovsky’s feed over Blomqvist’s right pad from the left circle.

Crosby tied it 1-1 at 4:34 with a one-timer from the slot after Rickard Rakell found him from below the goal line.

Vince Dunn made it 2-1 at 17:46 on a 5-on-3 power play, firing a slap shot from the point that deflected off Pittsburgh forward Noel Acciari and into the top right corner.

Eeli Tolvanen pushed it to 3-1 at 5:06 of the third period after McCann found him with a cross-slot pass from the left corner. Tolvanen one-timed it past Blomqvist’s glove from the right circle.

Matty Beniers scored off a 2-on-1 rush with Kaapo Kakko to make it 4-1 at 13:06 of the third, one-timing Kakko’s feed into an open net behind Blomqvist from the right circle.