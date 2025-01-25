Daccord stops 28 of 29, Kraken cruise past Penguins

Seattle has won 3 of 4; Malkin leaves with lower-body injury for Pittsburgh

Penguins at Kraken | Recap

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE -- Joey Daccord made 28 saves for the Seattle Kraken, who cruised past the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 4-1 win at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday.

Chandler Stephenson and Jared McCann each had two assists for the Kraken (22-25-3), who have won three of their past four.

Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins (20-23-8), who have lost three of their past four. Joel Blomqvist made 21 saves.

Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin left the game with a lower-body injury sustained at 10:15 of the first period after a collision Stephenson. He played one more shift but did not return for the second period.

Oliver Bjorkstrand gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 2:16 of the second period. He broke through off a 3-on-2 rush and one-timed Andre Burakovsky’s feed over Blomqvist’s right pad from the left circle.

Crosby tied it 1-1 at 4:34 with a one-timer from the slot after Rickard Rakell found him from below the goal line.

Vince Dunn made it 2-1 at 17:46 on a 5-on-3 power play, firing a slap shot from the point that deflected off Pittsburgh forward Noel Acciari and into the top right corner.

Eeli Tolvanen pushed it to 3-1 at 5:06 of the third period after McCann found him with a cross-slot pass from the left corner. Tolvanen one-timed it past Blomqvist’s glove from the right circle.

Matty Beniers scored off a 2-on-1 rush with Kaapo Kakko to make it 4-1 at 13:06 of the third, one-timing Kakko’s feed into an open net behind Blomqvist from the right circle.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Rantanen, Hall to debut for Hurricanes against Islanders

Nugent-Hopkins scores twice, Oilers edge Sabres

Borgen signs 5-year, $20.5 million contract with Rangers

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Necas, Drury debut with Avalanche in loss to Bruins

Avalanche 'look forward' after trading Rantanen, still have Stanley Cup aspirations

Rantanen 'fantastic fit' for Hurricanes after trade from Avalanche 

Ducks celebrate ‘Anaheim Ducks Day’ at Disneyland in California

Hall ‘meant a lot’ to Bedard during time together with Blackhawks

Blackhawks welcome young fan to practice before Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Rantanen, Hall traded to Hurricanes in 3-way deal with Avalanche, Blackhawks

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin can move closer to Gretzky when Capitals visit Canucks

CHL notebook: Blues prospect Stancl producing for Kelowna of WHL

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Ottawa Senators Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 25

Perfetti scores hat trick, helps Jets cool off Utah