Grubauer makes 33 saves, Kraken shut out Penguins

Wennberg has goal, assist for Seattle; Pittsburgh’s 3-game winning streak ends

Recap: Penguins @ Kraken 2.29.24

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE -- Philipp Grubauer made 33 saves for the Seattle Kraken in a 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday.

It was Grubauer's first shutout of the season and his 21st in the NHL.

Alex Wennberg had a goal and an assist and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for the second game in a row for the Kraken (26-22-11), who are 5-1-1 in their past seven games.

Tristan Jarry made 26 saves for the Penguins (27-22-8), whose three-game winning streak ended. Pittsburgh was shut out for the third time this season.

Bjorkstrand made it 1-0 at 12:25 of the first period. Will Borgen’s slap shot from the point hit Wennberg in the slot and deflected into the air, and Bjorkstrand batted the puck through Jarry’s five hole from the top of the crease.

Wennberg made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 15:02 of the third period, finding a loose puck in the crease. Jarry dove and got a piece of Wennberg's shot with his glove, but it tipped up and in under the crossbar.

Seattle held Pittsburgh to five shots in the third period.

