SAN JOSE -- Erik Karlsson had two assists for the Pittsburgh Penguins, who handed the San Jose Sharks their 11th straight loss with a 10-2 win at SAP Center on Saturday.
Penguins score 10, defeat Sharks in Karlsson's return to San Jose
Defenseman has 2 assists against former team, which loses 11th straight to open season
Karlsson, who played the previous five seasons with the Sharks, was playing his first game in San Jose since he was acquired by Pittsburgh on Aug. 6. The defenseman had 243 points (52 goals, 191 assists) in 293 games with the Sharks, including 101 last season, when he won the Norris Trophy for the third time (also 2012, 2015).
"It means something a little extra as a player when you come back and play your former team. There’s always something special about it," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said.
Evgeni Malkin, Jake Guentzel and Reilly Smith each scored twice, and Bryan Rust had a goal and three assists for the Penguins (4-6-0), who had lost two straight. Tristan Jarry made 24 saves.
"We’re trying to put a game on the ice that gives us a chance to win every night," Sullivan said. "I've said on a number of occasions here in the last little while, we felt like we’ve put stretches of games together where we think we've played well and we haven't got rewarded for it. Tonight, we did."
Anthony Duclair and Jacob MacDonald scored, and Tomas Hertl had two assists for the Sharks (0-10-1), who are off to the second-worst start in NHL history (1943-44 New York Rangers stared 0-14 with one tie).
"We've got to look in the mirror," Sharks center Mikael Granlund said. "This is the truth, this is where we are right now. So let's get back to it and try to be better."
Magnus Chrona made 13 saves in his NHL debut. Chrona entered the game in the second period in relief of Mackenzie Blackwood, who gave up six goals on 18 shots.
"We're all trying to make a difference individually and we're getting away from the game plan in doing so," Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro said. "That happened a couple of times again tonight, myself included. We just step away from the game plan and it hurts us. We're all trying to make a difference. We're trying to turn this around. But it's too much at times."
Smith made it 1-0 at 1:30 of the first period after Karlsson set him up with a cross-ice pass on the power play and the forward scored on a shot through traffic.
Smith scored his second to make it 2-0 at 12:55 with a wrist shot.
Guetzel made it 3-0 at 3:21 of the second period before Vinnie Hinostroza made it 4-0 at 4:26.
"I liked our first period, and then all of a sudden we became a different team," Sharks coach David Quinn said. "That's what happened in the game. They kept playing the same way. We give up the third goal and we're a fragile group."
Duclair put San Jose on the board to make it 4-1 at 8:34 with a slap shot on the power play.
Malkin increased Pittsburgh's lead to 5-1 at 9:12 before Kris Letang made it 6-1 at 9:27.
"We're losing way too many battles and it's way too easy for the opposing team coming in here," Duclair said. "I think our battle level is just nonexistent sometimes and it's costing us."
Matt Nieto made it 7-1 at 11:53 when he scored on a rebound on a 3-on-1. The former Sharks forward signed a two-year contract with the Penguins as an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
Rust made it 8-1 49 seconds into the third period after Guentzel set him up for a backhanded shot.
MacDonald made it 8-2 at 9:20 when he scored on the power play.
Malkin's second goal made it 9-2 at 11:02 before Guentzel scored for the 10-2 final at 12:10.
"Felt good to get a win," Rust said. "I don't think we like where we are [in the standings] this early in the season. We don't like our record, don’t like some of the results. So we knew that we had to come out here tonight, try and get the win."