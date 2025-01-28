Celebrini breaks tie in 3rd, Sharks edge Penguins

Mikael Granlund also scored for the Sharks (15-32-6), who had allowed at least six goals in each of their previous four games. Will Smith had an assist to extend his point streak to five games (two goals, four assists) and Yaroslav Askarov made 29 saves.

"The result is the big thing, but we did some really good things tonight, things that we've talked about," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "Some guys stepped up, which we needed."

Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins (20-24-8), who have lost three straight and seven of their past nine games. Alex Nedeljkovic made 26 saves.

"I'm not sure how many good things we did tonight. I don't think we were nearly as good tonight as we'd been. That was my observation from behind the bench," Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. "Having said that, it is hard to win when you only score one goal."