Penguins at Sharks

PENGUINS (3-6-0) at SHARKS (0-9-1)
10 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSCA
Penguins projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rikard Rakell
Drew O'Connor -- Lars Eller -- Radim Zohorna
Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Chad Ruhwedel
Tristan Jarry
Magnus Hellberg
Scratched: Jeff Carter
Injured: John Ludvig (concussion)
Sharks projected lineup
Anthony Duclair -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund
William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Luke Kunin
Filip Zadina -- Nico Sturm -- Mike Hoffman
Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Jacob MacDonald
Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs
Nikolai Knyzhov -- Jan Rutta
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Nikita Okhotiuk
Mackenzie Blackwood
Magnus Chrona
Scratched: Ty Emberson, Kevin Labanc
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger), Matt Benning (undisclosed), Kaapo Kahkonen (upper body)
Status report
Jarry will make his fourth straight start. ... Karlsson will play at San Jose for the first time since being acquired by the Pengains from the Sharks in a three-team trade also involving the Montreal Canadiens on Aug. 6. ... Hinostroza will play after being recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey league on Oct. 26. ... Blackwood will start after making 10 saves in relief of Kahkonen in a 10-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday... Kahkonen, a goalie, is day to day; Chrona was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Friday and will dress as Blackwood's backup.