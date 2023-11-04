Penguins at Sharks

PENGUINS (3-6-0) at SHARKS (0-9-1)

10 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSCA

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rikard Rakell

Drew O'Connor -- Lars Eller -- Radim Zohorna

Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

Magnus Hellberg

Scratched: Jeff Carter

Injured: John Ludvig (concussion)

Sharks projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund

William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Luke Kunin

Filip Zadina -- Nico Sturm -- Mike Hoffman

Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Jacob MacDonald

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Nikolai Knyzhov -- Jan Rutta

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Nikita Okhotiuk

Mackenzie Blackwood

Magnus Chrona

Scratched: Ty Emberson, Kevin Labanc

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger), Matt Benning (undisclosed), Kaapo Kahkonen (upper body)

Status report

Jarry will make his fourth straight start. ... Karlsson will play at San Jose for the first time since being acquired by the Pengains from the Sharks in a three-team trade also involving the Montreal Canadiens on Aug. 6. ... Hinostroza will play after being recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey league on Oct. 26. ... Blackwood will start after making 10 saves in relief of Kahkonen in a 10-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday... Kahkonen, a goalie, is day to day; Chrona was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Friday and will dress as Blackwood's backup.