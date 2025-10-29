Brink gets 2 points, Flyers recover for shootout win against Penguins

Forward has goal, assist, Konecny scores 200th goal for Philadelphia

Penguins at Flyers | Recap

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Bobby Brink had a goal and an assist before scoring the decider in the shootout for the Philadelphia Flyers in a 3-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

Brink beat Arturs Silovs with a deke to give the Flyers the lead in the shootout. His goal came before Samuel Ersson stopped Ville Koivunen to secure the victory.

Travis Konecny also scored for Philadelphia (5-3-1), which won its fourth straight home game. Ersson made 24 saves. Matvei Michkov also scored in the shootout.

Justin Brazeau and Sidney Crosby each scored for Pittsburgh (7-2-2) which had its six-game point streak end (5-0-1). Silovs made 32 saves.

Brazeau gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 10:19 of the first period when he skated down the left side of the Flyers zone and his shot found space between Ersson's pad and the goal post.

Brink tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 17:25, putting in the rebound of Noah Cates' shot.

Konecny put the Flyers ahead 2-1 at 2:46 of the second period with a shot off the rush from the right face-off circle. It was the forward's 200th NHL goal.

Crosby tied the game 2-2 at 11:57 of the third period when his backhand pass from behind the net went off the shoulder of Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler and dropped in behind Ersson.

Tyson Foerster's power-play goal with 25 seconds remaining in overtime was waived off after it was ruled the Flyers had entered the zone offside.

Latest News

Wood scores twice in return, propels Blue Jackets past Sabres in OT

Eichel scores 2 late, lifts Golden Knights over Hurricanes

NHL Status Report: Marchand out for Panthers against Ducks

Domi scores twice, lifts Maple Leafs past Flames

Sabres celebrate 2nd annual Bills Night 

Miller anticipates ‘emotional’ return to Vancouver with Rangers

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL EDGE stats for 'Frozen Frenzy' in 2025

Malhotra among 22 CHL players selected for 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge

Neighbours out at least 5 weeks for Blues with leg injury

NHL, NHLPA set for latest Hockey Fights Cancer campaign

NHL On Tap: Milestones within reach during ESPN tripleheader, 'Frozen Frenzy' 

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL Status Report: Rakell has hand surgery, out 6-8 weeks for Penguins