Brink gets 2 points, Flyers recover for shootout win against Penguins

Brink beat Arturs Silovs with a deke to give the Flyers the lead in the shootout. His goal came before Samuel Ersson stopped Ville Koivunen to secure the victory.

Travis Konecny also scored for Philadelphia (5-3-1), which won its fourth straight home game. Ersson made 24 saves. Matvei Michkov also scored in the shootout.

Justin Brazeau and Sidney Crosby each scored for Pittsburgh (7-2-2) which had its six-game point streak end (5-0-1). Silovs made 32 saves.

Brazeau gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 10:19 of the first period when he skated down the left side of the Flyers zone and his shot found space between Ersson's pad and the goal post.

Brink tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 17:25, putting in the rebound of Noah Cates' shot.

Konecny put the Flyers ahead 2-1 at 2:46 of the second period with a shot off the rush from the right face-off circle. It was the forward's 200th NHL goal.

Crosby tied the game 2-2 at 11:57 of the third period when his backhand pass from behind the net went off the shoulder of Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler and dropped in behind Ersson.

Tyson Foerster's power-play goal with 25 seconds remaining in overtime was waived off after it was ruled the Flyers had entered the zone offside.