Couturier lifts Flyers past Penguins in OT

Wins it with 1:05 left for Philadelphia; Crosby scores for Pittsburgh

Recap: Penguins at Flyers 12.4.23

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Sean Couturier scored with 1:05 left in overtime for the Philadelphia Flyers in a 2-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Wells Fargo Center on Monday.

Couturier finished a 2-on-1 rush with Travis Konecny for the game-winning goal.

Tyson Foerster also scored for Philadelphia (13-10-2). Carter Hart made 31 saves.

Sidney Crosby scored for Pittsburgh (11-10-3), which extended its point streak to five games (2-0-3). Alex Nedeljkovic made 31 saves.

Crosby gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 19:14 of the first period when he finished a 2-on-1 rush with Jake Guentzel. The goal gave Crosby 125 points (54 goals, 71 assists) in 85 games against the Flyers, passing Mario Lemieux for the most by any opposing player against Philadelphia.

Guentzel extended his point streak to six games (three goals, four assists).

Foerster tied the game 1-1 at 9:46 of the second period with a shot from the left circle. The forward extended his goal streak to three games and his point streak to four games (four goals, two assists).

Latest News

Nino Niederreiter signs three year contract with Winnipeg Jets

Niederreiter signs 3-year, $12 million contract with Jets
Carolina Hurricanes Winnipeg Jets game recap December 4

Brossoit makes 42 saves, Jets defeat Hurricanes
Seattle Kraken Montreal Canadiens game recap December 4

Monahan scores twice, Canadiens hand Kraken 5th straight loss
Dallas Stars Tampa Bay Lightning game recap December 4

Vasilevskiy makes 25 saves, Lightning shut out Stars to end 4-game skid
Victor Hedman honored by Lightning for 1000th NHL game

Lightning celebrate Hedman’s 1,000th NHL game
NHL Buzz news and notes December 4

NHL Buzz: Kuznetsov healthy scratch for Capitals vs. Coyotes 
Bruins fan gets team selfie before deployment

Bruins fan asks for team selfie before deployment with sign on big screen
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Snuggerud, Gauthier lead U.S. World Juniors camp roster

Snuggerud, Gauthier lead U.S. 2024 World Juniors camp roster
Victor Hedman to play 1000th game for Tampa Bay Lightning

Hedman got to 1,000 games for Lightning doing things ‘the right way’
United States to open 2024 World Juniors December 26

United States to open 2024 World Juniors against Norway
Ingram Barzal Hughes named 3 stars of week 

Ingram leads 3 Stars of the Week
NHL betting odds for December 4 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 4
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 4

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin gets another chance at point No. 1,500 when Capitals visit Coyotes
Brad Marchand emerging as true leader of Boston Bruins 

Marchand’s big weekend cements status of ‘true leader’ of Bruins 
Women in Hockey Predators amateur scout Ronda Engelhardt

Women in Hockey: Ronda Engelhardt
Connor Bedard watch first matchup with Alex Ovechkin

Connor Bedard Watch: No. 1 pick set for 1st matchup with Ovechkin, Capitals
2023 NHL Global Series Sweden behind the scenes show

'NHL BTS: 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden' to premiere this week