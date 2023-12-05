Couturier lifts Flyers past Penguins in OT

Couturier finished a 2-on-1 rush with Travis Konecny for the game-winning goal.

Tyson Foerster also scored for Philadelphia (13-10-2). Carter Hart made 31 saves.

Sidney Crosby scored for Pittsburgh (11-10-3), which extended its point streak to five games (2-0-3). Alex Nedeljkovic made 31 saves.

Crosby gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 19:14 of the first period when he finished a 2-on-1 rush with Jake Guentzel. The goal gave Crosby 125 points (54 goals, 71 assists) in 85 games against the Flyers, passing Mario Lemieux for the most by any opposing player against Philadelphia.

Guentzel extended his point streak to six games (three goals, four assists).

Foerster tied the game 1-1 at 9:46 of the second period with a shot from the left circle. The forward extended his goal streak to three games and his point streak to four games (four goals, two assists).