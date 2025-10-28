Penguins at Flyers projected lineups

PENGUINS (7-2-1) at FLYERS (4-3-1)

6 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Filip Hallander -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha -- Evgeni Malkin -- Justin Brazeau

Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel -- Ville Koivunen

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Mathew Dumba -- Harrison Brunicke

Arturs Silovs

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Connor Clifton, Philip Tomasino

Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Noah Juulsen

Samuel Ersson

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Adam Ginning

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)

Status report

The Penguins did not hold a morning skate following their 6-3 win against the St. Louis Blues on Monday. Silovs could start after Jarry made 26 saves against the Blues. ... The Flyers held an optional morning skate. Forward Jett Luchanko was assigned to Guelph of the Ontario Hockey League on Monday. ... Sanheim missed practice Monday for a maintenance day but skated briefly Tuesday and will play. ... Deslauriers and Zamula will play, replacing Grebenkin, a forward, and Ginning, a defenseman. ... Ristolainen could start practicing "pretty soon," and play in 4-6 weeks, general manager Daniel Briere said Monday. The defenseman had surgery to repair a ruptured right triceps tendon March 26 and was expected to need six months to recover.