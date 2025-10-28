Penguins at Flyers projected lineups

PENGUINS (7-2-1) at FLYERS (4-3-1)
6 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS
Penguins projected lineup
Filip Hallander -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha -- Evgeni Malkin -- Justin Brazeau
Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel -- Ville Koivunen
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang
Mathew Dumba -- Harrison Brunicke
Arturs Silovs
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Connor Clifton, Philip Tomasino
Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body)
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Noah Juulsen
Samuel Ersson
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Adam Ginning
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)
Status report
The Penguins did not hold a morning skate following their 6-3 win against the St. Louis Blues on Monday. Silovs could start after Jarry made 26 saves against the Blues. ... The Flyers held an optional morning skate. Forward Jett Luchanko was assigned to Guelph of the Ontario Hockey League on Monday. ... Sanheim missed practice Monday for a maintenance day but skated briefly Tuesday and will play. ... Deslauriers and Zamula will play, replacing Grebenkin, a forward, and Ginning, a defenseman. ... Ristolainen could start practicing "pretty soon," and play in 4-6 weeks, general manager Daniel Briere said Monday. The defenseman had surgery to repair a ruptured right triceps tendon March 26 and was expected to need six months to recover.