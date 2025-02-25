Penguins at Flyers projected lineups

PENGUINS (23-27-9) at FLYERS (25-26-7)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Anthony Beauvillier -- Evgeni Malkin -- Danton Heinen
Michael Bunting -- Kevin Hayes -- Philip Tomasino
Blake Lizotte -- Cody Glass -- Noel Acciari
P.O Joseph -- Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Vincent Desharnais
Alex Nedeljkovic
Joel Blomqvist
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Matt Nieto, Ryan Graves
Injured: Bokondji Imama (upper body)
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Scott Laughton -- Travis Konecny
Jakob Pelletier -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula – Rasmus Ristolainen
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Aleksei Kolosov, Erik Johnson, Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: None
Status report
Rust will return after missing the past three games, the first because of a lower-body injury and another two with an illness. ... Grzelcyk will play after sustaining an upper-body injury Sunday, when he was hit into the boards by New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe in the first period of a 5-3 loss. ... Sanheim is expected to play after taking a maintenance day from practice Monday.