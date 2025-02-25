Penguins at Flyers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PENGUINS (23-27-9) at FLYERS (25-26-7)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Anthony Beauvillier -- Evgeni Malkin -- Danton Heinen

Michael Bunting -- Kevin Hayes -- Philip Tomasino

Blake Lizotte -- Cody Glass -- Noel Acciari

P.O Joseph -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic

Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Matt Nieto, Ryan Graves

Injured: Bokondji Imama (upper body)

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Scott Laughton -- Travis Konecny

Jakob Pelletier -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula – Rasmus Ristolainen

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Aleksei Kolosov, Erik Johnson, Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: None

Status report

Rust will return after missing the past three games, the first because of a lower-body injury and another two with an illness. ... Grzelcyk will play after sustaining an upper-body injury Sunday, when he was hit into the boards by New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe in the first period of a 5-3 loss. ... Sanheim is expected to play after taking a maintenance day from practice Monday.

