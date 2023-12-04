Penguins at Flyers

PENGUINS (11-10-2) at FLYERS (12-10-2)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP
Penguins projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Drew O'Connor
Radim Zohorna -- Lars Eller -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Jansen Harkins -- Joona Koppanen -- Jeff Carter
Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- John Ludvig
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Dmitri Samorukov, Alex Nylander
Injured: Rickard Rakell (upper body), Chad Ruhwedel (lower body), Pierre-Olivier Joseph (lower body), Noel Acciari (lower body), Matt Nieto (lower body)
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink
Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Cam Atkinson
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Marc Staal -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Carter Hart
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Louie Belpedio, Egor Zamula
Injured: Noah Cates (foot)
Status report
Joseph was one of three skaters to take part in an optional morning skate but the defenseman is expected to miss his 14th consecutive game. ... Acciari is traveling with the Penguins but the forward is not expected to play during their three-game road trip, which starts Monday. ... Ruhwedel, a defenseman, and Rakell, a forward, each is beginning to skate and is with the Penguins on the road trip. ... Nylander was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Sunday but the forward is not expected to play. ... Hart will start after Ersson made 29 saves in the Flyers' 4-3 shootout win against the Penguins on Saturday.