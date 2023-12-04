Penguins at Flyers

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PENGUINS (11-10-2) at FLYERS (12-10-2)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Drew O'Connor

Radim Zohorna -- Lars Eller -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Jansen Harkins -- Joona Koppanen -- Jeff Carter

Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- John Ludvig

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Dmitri Samorukov, Alex Nylander

Injured: Rickard Rakell (upper body), Chad Ruhwedel (lower body), Pierre-Olivier Joseph (lower body), Noel Acciari (lower body), Matt Nieto (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Cam Atkinson

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker 

Marc Staal -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Louie Belpedio, Egor Zamula

Injured: Noah Cates (foot)

Status report

Joseph was one of three skaters to take part in an optional morning skate but the defenseman is expected to miss his 14th consecutive game. ... Acciari is traveling with the Penguins but the forward is not expected to play during their three-game road trip, which starts Monday. ... Ruhwedel, a defenseman, and Rakell, a forward, each is beginning to skate and is with the Penguins on the road trip. ... Nylander was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Sunday but the forward is not expected to play. ... Hart will start after Ersson made 29 saves in the Flyers' 4-3 shootout win against the Penguins on Saturday.

