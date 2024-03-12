Penguins at Senators 

PENGUINS (28-27-8) at SENATORS (25-33-4)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Michael Bunting -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Drew O’Connor

Rickard Rakell -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen

Emil Bemstrom -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson

John Ludvig -- Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Jesse Puljujarvi, Jonathan Gruden

Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Ridly Greig -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Dominik Kubalik

Jiri Smejkal -- Mark Kastelic -- Boris Katchouk

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun -- Maxence Guenette

Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Thomas Chabot (lower body), Josh Norris (shoulder), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Rourke Chartier (upper body)

Suspended: Parker Kelly

Status report

O’Connor, a forward, will be a game-time decision; he has missed the past three games with a concussion. ... Ostapchuk is expected to make his NHL debut after being recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Kelly, a forward, will serve the second of a two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head against Los Angeles Kings defenseman Andreas Englund on Thursday.