Penguins at Senators 

PENGUINS (28-27-8) at SENATORS (25-33-4)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, SN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Michael Bunting -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Drew O’Connor
Rickard Rakell -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen
Emil Bemstrom -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter
Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang
Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson
John Ludvig -- Pierre-Olivier Joseph
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Jesse Puljujarvi, Jonathan Gruden
Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson
Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Ridly Greig -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Dominik Kubalik
Jiri Smejkal -- Mark Kastelic -- Boris Katchouk
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Jakob Chychrun -- Maxence Guenette
Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Thomas Chabot (lower body), Josh Norris (shoulder), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Rourke Chartier (upper body)
Suspended: Parker Kelly
Status report
O’Connor, a forward, will be a game-time decision; he has missed the past three games with a concussion. ... Ostapchuk is expected to make his NHL debut after being recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Kelly, a forward, will serve the second of a two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head against Los Angeles Kings defenseman Andreas Englund on Thursday.