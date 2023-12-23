Penguins at Senators

PENGUINS (15-13-3) at SENATORS (11-17-0)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN360, CITY, NHLN, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Valtteri Puustinen

Radim Zohorna -- Lars Eller -- Drew O’Connor

Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson

John Ludvig -- Chad Ruhwedel

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Vinnie Hinostroza, Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Injured: Bryan Rust (upper body), Matt Nieto (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Angus Crookshank

Jiri Smejkal -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic

Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Thomas Chabot (leg), Zack MacEwen (hamstring), Mathieu Joseph (lower body), Rourke Chartier (upper body)

Status report

Nedeljkovic will start, coach Mike Sullivan confirmed. … The Penguins held an optional morning skate including eight skaters and two goalies. … Forwards Rust and Nieto have resumed skating, but did not practice Saturday. “It was a scheduled off-ice day for them,” Sullivan said. “There’s no real definitive timeline at this point.” Rust will miss his sixth straight game with an upper-body injury; Nieto will miss his 10th game in a row with a lower-body injury. … Forsberg took reps in the starter’s end during the morning skate. … The Senators will dress the same lineup that lost 6-4 to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. “We don’t have many options right now, but that’s fine because I think we did a lot of good things last game,” coach Jacques Martin said. … MacEwen, a forward who will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury, practiced Saturday in a yellow, no-contact jersey.