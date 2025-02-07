Penguins at Rangers projected lineups

Penguins projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier -- Rickard Rakell -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Cody Glass -- Danton Heinen

Matt Nieto -- Kevin Hayes -- Philip Tomasino

Bokondji Imama -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

P.O Joseph -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic

Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Emil Bemstrom

Injured: Sidney Crosby (upper body), Evgeni Malkin (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad

Reilly Smith -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Chris Kreider -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Will Cuylle

Jimmy Vesey -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev

Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (illness)

Status report

Crosby participated in the morning skate at Madison Square Garden, but will miss his first game of the season. He was injured in a 3-2 shootout loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday. Crosby has skated the past two days, but coach Mike Sullivan said the team is "taking it one day at a time" and added it's "encouraging" that he participated in the morning skate." … Nieto is expected to replace Crosby in the lineup and Rakell will center the top line with Beauvillier moving up to that line. ... Bemstrom, a forward, was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Friday but will not play. … Vaakanainen, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game. He is expected to play for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off beginning next week.