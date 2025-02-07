Penguins at Rangers projected lineups
Penguins projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier -- Rickard Rakell -- Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting -- Cody Glass -- Danton Heinen
Matt Nieto -- Kevin Hayes -- Philip Tomasino
Bokondji Imama -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
P.O Joseph -- Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Vincent Desharnais
Alex Nedeljkovic
Joel Blomqvist
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Emil Bemstrom
Injured: Sidney Crosby (upper body), Evgeni Malkin (lower body)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad
Reilly Smith -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Chris Kreider -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Will Cuylle
Jimmy Vesey -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev
Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (illness)
Status report
Crosby participated in the morning skate at Madison Square Garden, but will miss his first game of the season. He was injured in a 3-2 shootout loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday. Crosby has skated the past two days, but coach Mike Sullivan said the team is "taking it one day at a time" and added it's "encouraging" that he participated in the morning skate." … Nieto is expected to replace Crosby in the lineup and Rakell will center the top line with Beauvillier moving up to that line. ... Bemstrom, a forward, was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Friday but will not play. … Vaakanainen, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game. He is expected to play for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off beginning next week.