Penguins at Rangers projected lineups

PENGUINS (11-12-4) at RANGERS (13-10-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SNW, SNO, SNE

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Drew O’Connor -- Evgeni Malkin -- Philip Tomasino

Michael Bunting -- Blake Lizotte -- Anthony Beauvillier

Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Kevin Hayes

Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Owen Pickering -- Ryan Shea

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Ryan Graves, Jesse Puljujarvi, Cody Glass

Injured: None

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Braden Schneider

Zac Jones -- Victor Mancini

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jacob Trouba

Injured: Brett Berard (upper body)

Status report

Trouba, a defenseman and the Rangers captain, will not play because of roster management purposes because of the possibility of him being traded or waived Friday. … Berard, a forward, participated in the Rangers morning skate wearing a noncontact jersey but will miss his second consecutive game.

