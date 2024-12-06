Penguins at Rangers projected lineups

PENGUINS (11-12-4) at RANGERS (13-10-1)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SNW, SNO, SNE
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Drew O’Connor -- Evgeni Malkin -- Philip Tomasino
Michael Bunting -- Blake Lizotte -- Anthony Beauvillier
Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Kevin Hayes
Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Owen Pickering -- Ryan Shea
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Ryan Graves, Jesse Puljujarvi, Cody Glass
Injured: None
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Braden Schneider
Zac Jones -- Victor Mancini
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Jacob Trouba
Injured: Brett Berard (upper body)
Status report
Trouba, a defenseman and the Rangers captain, will not play because of roster management purposes because of the possibility of him being traded or waived Friday. … Berard, a forward, participated in the Rangers morning skate wearing a noncontact jersey but will miss his second consecutive game.