Penguins at Rangers

PENGUINS (32-30-11) at RANGERS (50-20-4)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG, TVAS-D

Penguins projected lineup

Drew O'Connor -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen

Jonathan Gruden -- Sam Poulin -- Jesse Puljujarvi

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

John Ludvig -- Jack St. Ivany

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Emil Bemstrom, Ryan Shea

Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Noel Acciari (lower body), Ryan Graves (concussion)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Jonny Brodzinski -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kaapo Kakko

Will Cuylle -- Barclay Goodrow -- Jimmy Vesey

K’Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Matt Rempe, Brandon Scanlin, Chad Ruhwedel

Injured: Erik Gustafsson (upper body)

Status report

Jarry will start for the first time in five games since allowing four goals on 20 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on March 22. He made four saves on five shots in a relief appearance in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on March 24. … Gustafsson, a defenseman, participated in the morning skate in a noncontract jersey but will miss his fourth straight game. … Rempe, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the third straight game.