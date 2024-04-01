Penguins at Rangers

PENGUINS (32-30-11) at RANGERS (50-20-4)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG, TVAS-D
Penguins projected lineup
Drew O'Connor -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell
Reilly Smith -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen
Jonathan Gruden -- Sam Poulin -- Jesse Puljujarvi
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
John Ludvig -- Jack St. Ivany
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Emil Bemstrom, Ryan Shea
Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Noel Acciari (lower body), Ryan Graves (concussion)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jack Roslovic
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Jonny Brodzinski -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kaapo Kakko
Will Cuylle -- Barclay Goodrow -- Jimmy Vesey
K’Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Matt Rempe, Brandon Scanlin, Chad Ruhwedel
Injured: Erik Gustafsson (upper body)
Status report
Jarry will start for the first time in five games since allowing four goals on 20 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on March 22. He made four saves on five shots in a relief appearance in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on March 24. … Gustafsson, a defenseman, participated in the morning skate in a noncontract jersey but will miss his fourth straight game. … Rempe, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the third straight game.