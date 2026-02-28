Coach’s Challenge: PIT @ NYR – 3:00 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: NY Rangers

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Pittsburgh

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review determined Pittsburgh’s Anthony Mantha impaired Igor Shesterkin’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to Bryan Rust’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Latest News

En kväll att fira för Jets rookie Salomonsson

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Cirelli game-time decision for Lightning

NHL Trade Buzz: Stamkos says 'zero' chance he waives no movement clause

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Kreider's late OT goal lifts Ducks past Jets

Crouse scores twice, Mammoth end Wild's winning streak at 6

Golden Knights’ Olympians from United States, Canada turn focus to Stanley Cup

NHL On Tap: Olympic teammates McDavid, Celebrini go head-to-head 

Sabres edge Panthers, push road point streak to 8

Dubois scores twice, Capitals hold off Golden Knights

Woodard, Abercrombie drop puck at Capitals Black History celebration

NHL Status Report: Wilson back for Capitals against Golden Knights

NHL Trade Buzz: Wild still 'have work to do,' Guerin says

Short Shifts Power Rankings: February 27

NHL On Tap: Olympians return to bolster Golden Knights, Capitals