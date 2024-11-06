Islanders rally from 2 down in 3rd, defeat Penguins in shootout

Bo Horvat scored the deciding goal in the second round of the shootout, going from his forehand to his backhand before sliding the puck under Alex Nedeljkovic’s left pad.

Kyle Palmieri had a goal and an assist, and Horvat had two assists for the Islanders (5-6-2), who have won two of their past three games. Ilya Sorokin made 32 saves and stopped all three shooters in the shootout.

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist, and Sidney Crosby scored career goal No. 598 for the Penguins (5-7-2), who had won two in a row. Nedeljkovic made 23 saves.

Crosby gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 5:27 of the second period after he buried a backhand shot past Sorokin’s blocker from the slot. Rickard Rakell stripped Scott Mayfield of the puck before Malkin directed it to Crosby.

The goal was upheld after the Islanders challenged the play was offside.

Palmieri tied the game 1-1 after he batted the puck out of the air from the front of the net at 12:21 of the second. Horvat’s point shot was deflected at the front of the net and fluttered into the air before Palmieri tracked it and scored.

Malkin gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead at 13:37 of the second after he buried a one-timer from the right face-off dot on the power play.

Michael Bunting extended the lead to 3-1 at 7:44 of the third period on a breakaway. Jesse Puljujarvi drove down the right side and found Bunting cutting to the net.

Simon Holmstrom scored on the power play at 9:41 of the third period to make it 3-2. With the puck loose at the top of the crease, Holmstrom corralled it and lifted a backhand into the net.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau tied the game 3-3 after he chipped a one-timer past Nedeljkovic from the slot at 12:48 of the third. Horvat found Pageau cutting toward the slot.

Each team had a power play in overtime but failed to score.