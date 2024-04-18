Islanders stop late penalty shot, edge Penguins

The penalty shot was awarded after Islanders forward Brock Nelson covered the puck with his hand in the crease.

Simon Holmstrom gave the Islanders a 5-4 lead at 14:27 of the third period, beating Alex Nedeljkovic over the blocker from the low slot off Kyle MacLean’s backhand pass.

It was the final regular-season game for each team.

Holmstrom, Nelson, and Samuel Bolduc each had a goal and an assist for the Islanders (39-27-16), who extended their point streak to nine games (8-0-1). They will finish second in the Metropolitan Division and face the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs beginning Saturday in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist, and Crosby and Michael Bunting each had two assists for the Penguins (38-32-12), who had been eliminated from playoff contention. Nedeljkovic made 27 saves.

Nelson gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 4:56 of the first period when he scored on the rush from the low slot off a backhand feed from Holmstrom.

Rickard Rakell tied it 1-1 at 18:29, beating Sorokin under the glove from the top of the left circle with the goalie screened.

Malkin gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead on the power play at 6:14 of the second period after Crosby’s pass deflected off him at the right post.

Casey Cizikas tied it 2-2 at 13:19. He deflected an Alexander Romanov point shot from the slot.

Valtteri Puustinen gave Pittsburgh a 3-2 lead at 14:37 after stealing the puck from Adam Pelech in the slot.

Palmieri tied it 3-3 with 16 seconds left in the period, scoring on a one-timer from the left circle off a Nelson cross-ice feed. It was Palmieri’s 30th goal of the season, tying his NHL career high.

Bolduc gave the Islanders a 4-3 lead on the power play at 1:36 of the third when his one-timer from the top of the right circle deflected in off the skate of Penguins defenseman Ryan Shea in front. Ruslan Iskhakov got the secondary assist for his first point in his NHL debut.

Jeff Carter pulled Pittsburgh even at 4-4 on the power play at 10:56, stuffing the puck in at the left post off Crosby’s pass out of the right circle.

New York forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau left with an undisclosed injury at 10:42 of the first.