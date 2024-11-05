Penguins at Islanders projected lineups

PENGUINS (5-7-1) at ISLANDERS (4-6-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN
Penguins projected lineup
Evgeni Malkin -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell
Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Cody Glass
Michael Bunting -- Noel Acciari -- Jesse Puljujarvi
Kevin Hayes -- Blake Lizotte -- Anthony Beauvillier
Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Jack St. Ivany
Alex Nedeljkovic
Joel Blomqvist
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Valtteri Puustinen
Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom
Hudson Fasching -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Dennis Cholowski -- Noah Dobson
Ryan Pulock -- Scott Mayfield
Isaiah George -- Grant Hutton
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Matt Martin
Injuries: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (upper body)
Status report
Rust took part in the Penguins morning skate in a non-contact jersey and the forward will miss his fourth straight game. ... Nieto, who has yet to play this season, was a full participant during the morning skate but the forward will not play. ... George was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will make his NHL debut. ... The Islanders returned defenseman Samuel Bolduc to Bridgeport on Monday.