Penguins at Islanders projected lineups

PENGUINS (5-7-1) at ISLANDERS (4-6-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN

Penguins projected lineup

Evgeni Malkin -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Cody Glass

Michael Bunting -- Noel Acciari -- Jesse Puljujarvi

Kevin Hayes -- Blake Lizotte -- Anthony Beauvillier

Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Jack St. Ivany

Alex Nedeljkovic

Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Valtteri Puustinen

Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom

Hudson Fasching -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Dennis Cholowski -- Noah Dobson

Ryan Pulock -- Scott Mayfield

Isaiah George -- Grant Hutton

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Matt Martin

Injuries: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (upper body)

Status report

Rust took part in the Penguins morning skate in a non-contact jersey and the forward will miss his fourth straight game. ... Nieto, who has yet to play this season, was a full participant during the morning skate but the forward will not play. ... George was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will make his NHL debut. ... The Islanders returned defenseman Samuel Bolduc to Bridgeport on Monday.