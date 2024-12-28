Penguins at Islanders projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PENGUINS (16-15-5) at ISLANDERS (13-15-7)

7:30 p.m. ET, SN-PIT, MSGSN

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Drew O’Connor

Anthony Beauvillier -- Cody Glass -- Philip Tomasino

Matt Nieto -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Ryan Shea

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Jesse Puljujarvi, Nathan Clurman

Injured: Marcus Pettersson (lower body), Owen Pickering (concussion)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Anthony Duclair -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Isaiah George -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Matt Martin, Pierre Engvall, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)

Status report

Pettersson took part in the Penguins morning skate Saturday in a regular practice jersey and has been cleared for contact, but the defenseman will miss his fifth straight game. ... Mayfield will play after leaving in the third period of a 7-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday after taking a puck to the back of the head. ... Duclair and Pulock did not participate in the Islanders' optional morning skate Saturday, but each will play.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin to return for Capitals against Maple Leafs

Ovechkin to return for Capitals against Maple Leafs 

Matthews out for Maple Leafs against Capitals with upper-body injury

Blackwood signs 5-year contract with Avalanche

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL Buzz: Hughes, Pettersson doubtful for Canucks against Kraken

CHL notebook: Lightning prospect Gauthier has moves for future NHL career

Golden Knights score 4 in 3rd period, rally past Sharks

Lehkonen gets 1st NHL hat trick, Avalanche defeat Utah

On Tap: Day 3 of 2025 World Junior Championship

World Junior Championship roundup: Latvia stuns Canada with shootout win

Thomas scores twice, Blues defeat Predators

Faber scores in OT, Wild get 3 straight goals to rally past Stars 

NHL EDGE stats trends and storylines for 2024 

Renovated Wrigley Field still has same charm ahead of Winter Classic

Winter Classic at Wrigley stirs outdoor memories for Chelios

Biggest fantasy hockey steals for 2024