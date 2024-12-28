Penguins at Islanders projected lineups

PENGUINS (16-15-5) at ISLANDERS (13-15-7)
7:30 p.m. ET, SN-PIT, MSGSN
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Drew O’Connor
Anthony Beauvillier -- Cody Glass -- Philip Tomasino
Matt Nieto -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Ryan Shea
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Jesse Puljujarvi, Nathan Clurman
Injured: Marcus Pettersson (lower body), Owen Pickering (concussion)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Anthony Duclair -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Isaiah George -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Matt Martin, Pierre Engvall, Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)
Status report
Pettersson took part in the Penguins morning skate Saturday in a regular practice jersey and has been cleared for contact, but the defenseman will miss his fifth straight game. ... Mayfield will play after leaving in the third period of a 7-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday after taking a puck to the back of the head. ... Duclair and Pulock did not participate in the Islanders' optional morning skate Saturday, but each will play.