Penguins at Islanders projected lineups

PENGUINS (16-15-5) at ISLANDERS (13-15-7)

7:30 p.m. ET, SN-PIT, MSGSN

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Drew O’Connor

Anthony Beauvillier -- Cody Glass -- Philip Tomasino

Matt Nieto -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Ryan Shea

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Jesse Puljujarvi, Nathan Clurman

Injured: Marcus Pettersson (lower body), Owen Pickering (concussion)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Anthony Duclair -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Isaiah George -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Matt Martin, Pierre Engvall, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)

Status report

Pettersson took part in the Penguins morning skate Saturday in a regular practice jersey and has been cleared for contact, but the defenseman will miss his fifth straight game. ... Mayfield will play after leaving in the third period of a 7-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday after taking a puck to the back of the head. ... Duclair and Pulock did not participate in the Islanders' optional morning skate Saturday, but each will play.