Penguins at Islanders

PENGUINS (15-13-4) at ISLANDERS (16-8-9)

7:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin – Drew O’Connor

Radim Zohorna -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen

Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Marcus Petterson -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson

John Ludvig -- Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Vinnie Hinostroza

Injured: Matthew Nieto (lower body), Bryan Rust (upper body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieir

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Samuel Bolduc -- Robert Bortuzzo

Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Grant Hutton

Injured: Matt Martin (upper body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Sebastian Aho (upper body), Ryan Pulock (lower body), Scott Mayfield (upper body)

Status report

Jarry is expected to start for the first time since Dec. 16 after he allowed four goals on 14 shots in a 7-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. … Hutton, a defenseman, was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League following the holiday roster freeze. … Sorokin will likely start after stopping 36 shots in a 5-4 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.