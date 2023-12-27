Penguins at Islanders

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PENGUINS (15-13-4) at ISLANDERS (16-8-9)

7:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell 

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin – Drew O’Connor

Radim Zohorna -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen 

Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter 

Marcus Petterson -- Kris Letang 

Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson 

John Ludvig -- Chad Ruhwedel 

Tristan Jarry 

Alex Nedeljkovic 

Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Vinnie Hinostroza

Injured: Matthew Nieto (lower body), Bryan Rust (upper body)

Islanders projected lineup 

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieir 

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Samuel Bolduc -- Robert Bortuzzo

Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho

Ilya Sorokin 

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Grant Hutton

Injured: Matt Martin (upper body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Sebastian Aho (upper body), Ryan Pulock (lower body), Scott Mayfield (upper body)

Status report

Jarry is expected to start for the first time since Dec. 16 after he allowed four goals on 14 shots in a 7-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. … Hutton, a defenseman, was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League following the holiday roster freeze. … Sorokin will likely start after stopping 36 shots in a 5-4 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Latest News

2024-iihf-wjc-roundup-day-2-december-27-2023

World Junior Championship roundup: Projected top pick Celebrini has 5 points for Canada
3 keys to success for United States against Switzerland at WJC

3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Switzerland at WJC
Trevor Zegras dedicates Michigan goal to fan battling cancer

Zegras dedicates ‘Michigan’ goal to young fan battling cancer
Carolina Hurricanes recall goalie Antti Raanta

Raanta recalled by Hurricanes from AHL, will back up Kochetkov against Predators
'Road to the NHL Winter Classic' Episode 3

‘Road to the NHL Winter Classic’ Episode 3 goes into kitchen
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL Buzz news and notes December 27

NHL Buzz: Thompson back for Golden Knights against Ducks
NHL betting odds for December 27, 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 27
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Gerry OFlaherty made NHL debut on Christmas 52 years ago

O’Flaherty received ‘best Christmas gift’ making NHL debut on holiday
NHL storylines post holiday break until All Star game

World Juniors, Winter Classic highlight post-holiday hockey schedule 
World Junior Championship preview for Day 2

On Tap: Day 2 of 2024 World Junior Championship
Seattle Kraken look to build tradition in Winter Classic

Kraken core look to ‘build tradition’ in Winter Classic
NHL On Tap news and notes December 27

NHL On Tap: Rolling Rangers seek revenge on Capitals
2024 IIHF WJC roundup Day 1, December 26, 2023

World Junior Championship roundup: Brindley leads United States in opener
World Junior Championship 2024 schedule results TV info

2024 World Junior Championship schedule
Jeremy Swayman dresses as Santa for Linus Ullmark's family

Swayman continues tradition of dressing up as Santa for Ullmark’s kids 
State Your Case: Can Buffalo make Stanley Cup Playoffs?

State Your Case: Can Sabres make Stanley Cup Playoffs?