Penguins at Islanders

PENGUINS (15-13-4) at ISLANDERS (16-8-9)
7:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN
Penguins projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell
Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin – Drew O’Connor
Radim Zohorna -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen
Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter
Marcus Petterson -- Kris Letang
Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson
John Ludvig -- Chad Ruhwedel
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Vinnie Hinostroza
Injured: Matthew Nieto (lower body), Bryan Rust (upper body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieir
Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Samuel Bolduc -- Robert Bortuzzo
Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Grant Hutton
Injured: Matt Martin (upper body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Sebastian Aho (upper body), Ryan Pulock (lower body), Scott Mayfield (upper body)
Status report
Jarry is expected to start for the first time since Dec. 16 after he allowed four goals on 14 shots in a 7-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. … Hutton, a defenseman, was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League following the holiday roster freeze. … Sorokin will likely start after stopping 36 shots in a 5-4 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.