Meier, Mercer help Devils pull away from Penguins

Each scores twice, Allen makes 36 saves; Pittsburgh has lost 6 of 8

Recap: Penguins @ Devils 3.19.24

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Timo Meier and Dawson Mercer each scored two goals for the New Jersey Devils in a 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Prudential Center on Tuesday.

Jack Hughes, Luke Hughes, Ondrej Palat, Jesper Bratt and Tomas Nosek each had two assists, and Jake Allen made 36 saves for the Devils (33-32-4), who had lost two in a row.

Marcus Pettersson and Bryan Rust each scored, and Tristan Jarry made 33 saves for the Penguins (30-29-9), who are 2-5-1 in their past eight games.

Pittsburgh is 0-6-1 against New Jersey dating back to Feb. 24, 2022.

Mercer gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead at 5:35 of the first period, getting a pass at the blue line and skating down the middle before Pittsburgh defenseman Ryan Graves inadvertently swept the puck off his stick and into his own net.

Allen, who was making back-to-back starts for the first time since Oct. 21-23 when he played for the Montreal Canadiens, made 12 saves in the first. His finest came while diving to his right to deny an uncovered Sidney Crosby at 18:38.

Pettersson tied it 1-1 at 7:16 of the second period on a slap shot from the point.

Meier put the Devils back in front 2-1 at 14:20 with a power-play goal on a waist-high tip-in from the slot.

Alexander Holtz pushed it to 3-1 on a rebound at 8:58 of the third period.

Mercer then scored 16 seconds later to make it 4-1 on a wrist shot from outside the right post at 9:14.

Meier extended it to 5-1 with his second power-play goal at 16:53 off a rebound of Bratt’s shot.

Rust scored on a backhand at 17:14 for the 5-2 final.

