Penguins at Devils

PENGUINS (33-30-11) at DEVILS (36-34-4)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN

Penguins projected lineup

Drew O'Connor -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen

Jesse Puljujarvi -- Jeff Carter -- Emil Bemstrom

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Jack St. Ivany

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Sam Poulin

Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Noel Acciari (lower body), Ryan Graves (concussion), John Ludvig (illness)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Alexander Holtz

Ondrej Palat -- Tomas Nosek -- Dawson Mercer

Max Willman -- Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar

Luke Hughes -- Nick DeSimone

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Brendan Smith -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Nolan Foote, Brian Halonen

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Nathan Bastian (lower body), Jonas Siegenthaler (concussion), Kurtis MacDermid (lower body)

Status report

The Penguins did not hold a morning skate. ... Jarry could start after missing the 5-2 win against the New York Rangers on Monday because of an illness. Nedeljkovic made 28 saves. ... Ludvig, a defenseman, also was out Monday because of illness. ... The Devils had an optional morning skate. ... Siegenthaler, a defenseman, and MacDermid, a forward, each practiced Monday and Devils coach Travis Green said at least one of them could play. Siegenthaler has missed nine games and MacDermid has been out three games.

