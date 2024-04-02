Penguins at Devils

PENGUINS (33-30-11) at DEVILS (36-34-4)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN
Penguins projected lineup
Drew O'Connor -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell
Reilly Smith -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen
Jesse Puljujarvi -- Jeff Carter -- Emil Bemstrom
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Jack St. Ivany
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Sam Poulin
Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Noel Acciari (lower body), Ryan Graves (concussion), John Ludvig (illness)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Alexander Holtz
Ondrej Palat -- Tomas Nosek -- Dawson Mercer
Max Willman -- Chris Tierney -- Curtis Lazar
Luke Hughes -- Nick DeSimone
Kevin Bahl -- John Marino
Brendan Smith -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Nolan Foote, Brian Halonen
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Nathan Bastian (lower body), Jonas Siegenthaler (concussion), Kurtis MacDermid (lower body)
Status report
The Penguins did not hold a morning skate. ... Jarry could start after missing the 5-2 win against the New York Rangers on Monday because of an illness. Nedeljkovic made 28 saves. ... Ludvig, a defenseman, also was out Monday because of illness. ... The Devils had an optional morning skate. ... Siegenthaler, a defenseman, and MacDermid, a forward, each practiced Monday and Devils coach Travis Green said at least one of them could play. Siegenthaler has missed nine games and MacDermid has been out three games.