Penguins at Canadiens projected lineups

PENGUINS (5-6-2) at CANADIENS (8-3-2)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNE, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Tommy Novak -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Egor Chinakhov -- Ben Kindel -- Evgeni Malkin

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ville Koivunen

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Nick Robertson

Spencer Stastney -- Erik Karlsson

Samuel Girard -- Kaedan Korczak

Declan Carlile -- Kris Letang

Sergei Murashov

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov, Rutger McGroarty

Injured: Justin Brazeau (lower body), Ryan Graves (knee), Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower body), Bryan Rust (lower body), Elmer Soderblom (upper body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Alex Newhook -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Chris Kreider -- Oliver Kapanen -- Josh Anderson

Zachary Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Alexandre Texier

Owen Beck -- Jake Evans -- Kirby Dach

Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson

Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj -- Adam Engstrom

Jacob Fowler

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Florian Xhekaj

Injured: Nick Suzuki (upper body), Samuel Montembeault (lower body), Ivan Demidov (lower body), Mike Matheson (lower body)

Status report

Murashov will make his first start in five games; the Penguins are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Utah Mammoth on Thursday. … Suzuki took part in the Canadiens morning skate but will not play; the forward remained on the ice with forward Florian Xhekaj for extra work and will miss his fifth straight game. ... Matheson, a defenseman, will be out two weeks with an injury that caused him to miss a 5-2 win at the Dallas Stars on Thursday. … Montembeault is day to day; the goalie has yet to play this season.