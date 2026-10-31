Penguins at Canadiens projected lineups

PENGUINS (5-6-2) at CANADIENS (8-3-2)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNE, SN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Tommy Novak -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell
Egor Chinakhov -- Ben Kindel -- Evgeni Malkin
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ville Koivunen
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Nick Robertson
Spencer Stastney -- Erik Karlsson
Samuel Girard -- Kaedan Korczak
Declan Carlile -- Kris Letang
Sergei Murashov
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Ilya Solovyov, Rutger McGroarty
Injured: Justin Brazeau (lower body), Ryan Graves (knee), Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower body), Bryan Rust (lower body), Elmer Soderblom (upper body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Alex Newhook -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Chris Kreider -- Oliver Kapanen -- Josh Anderson
Zachary Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Alexandre Texier
Owen Beck -- Jake Evans -- Kirby Dach
Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson
Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj -- Adam Engstrom
Jacob Fowler
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Florian Xhekaj
Injured: Nick Suzuki (upper body), Samuel Montembeault (lower body), Ivan Demidov (lower body), Mike Matheson (lower body)
Status report
Murashov will make his first start in five games; the Penguins are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Utah Mammoth on Thursday. … Suzuki took part in the Canadiens morning skate but will not play; the forward remained on the ice with forward Florian Xhekaj for extra work and will miss his fifth straight game. ... Matheson, a defenseman, will be out two weeks with an injury that caused him to miss a 5-2 win at the Dallas Stars on Thursday. … Montembeault is day to day; the goalie has yet to play this season.