Penguins at Canadiens projected lineups

PENGUINS (12-14-4) at CANADIENS (11-14-3)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Cody Glass -- Evgeni Malkin -- Philip Tomasino

Michael Bunting -- Blake Lizotte -- Drew O'Connor

Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Anthony Beauvillier

Owen Pickering -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Matt Grzelcyk

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Jesse Puljujarvi, Ryan Shea

Injured: None

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alex Newhook

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Jayden Struble, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: None

Status report

Nieto will likely play after being a healthy scratch the past three games. He took part in the optional morning skate. … Hayes, a forward, remained on the ice with the extras and is expected to be scratched. … The Canadiens will use the same lineup from a 3-2 shootout win against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.