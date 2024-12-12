Penguins at Canadiens projected lineups

PENGUINS (12-14-4) at CANADIENS (11-14-3)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Cody Glass -- Evgeni Malkin -- Philip Tomasino
Michael Bunting -- Blake Lizotte -- Drew O'Connor
Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Anthony Beauvillier
Owen Pickering -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Matt Grzelcyk
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Jesse Puljujarvi, Ryan Shea
Injured: None
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alex Newhook
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Jayden Struble, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: None
Status report
Nieto will likely play after being a healthy scratch the past three games. He took part in the optional morning skate. … Hayes, a forward, remained on the ice with the extras and is expected to be scratched. … The Canadiens will use the same lineup from a 3-2 shootout win against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.